Cox Employees Awarding $80K to Arkansas Nonprofits in 2023 Through Cox Charities

Arkansas nonprofits can apply now through May 1 for $5,000 grants totaling more than $80,000 through its unique employee-funded giving program, Cox Charities. Nonprofits that serve Cox's service areas including communities in Northwest Arkansas, Fort Smith, Berryville, Harrison and Eureka Springs can apply now by visiting the Cox Charities website and filing out an application.

Cox Charities Community Investment grants will be given to nonprofit organizations with outstanding programs that benefit the Arkansas Cox Communications service areas. Funds are targeted toward nonprofit programs that focus on education, technology, social issues and the arts.

"Through Cox Charities, our employees are excited to be able to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve," said Tina Gabbard, Cox market vice president for Arkansas. "It has never been more important to support as we continue to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Our employee-funded program allows us to support the nonprofits that positively impact Arkansas, and for that, we couldn't be more proud."

Since 2006, Cox Charities has supported educators and nonprofit organizations throughout these employee-funded grants totaling more than $8.6 million.

In 2022, Cox employees in Arkansas have pledged to donate nearly $80,000 to continue fulfilling its mission of strengthening Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact Arkansas.