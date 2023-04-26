DaySpring announces book by NWA author

DaySpring Cards, Inc., a Northwest Arkansas-based company specializing in Christian cards, specialty products, and gift books announces a new book from Northwest Arkansas native, author Audrey Bailey, titled "Your Gratitude Guide: An Inspirational Journal to Cultivate a Joyful Heart."

This inspirational journal helps readers intentionally engage in the practice of gratitude. The guide provides an interactive and intentional approach to growing the practice of gratitude in your life.

Readers will be inspired to cultivate joy as they reflect, draw, fill in the blanks, and shade in the icons. They can doodle their way to a transformed perspective and greater satisfaction through this unique journal.

Bailey, who lives in Pea Ridge, says she wrote this book for the person that is craving a relationship with Jesus, the person that wants to feel gratitude, but may be in a season of struggle where gratitude is hard to even fathom.

"This book is for the one who may have been distant in their walk with Jesus, but this is a safe place for them to come lay it down at his feet regardless of where they are. The one who struggles with mental health and feels alone in a crowded room. This book is for anyone who wants to know more about the truth behind Gratitude and how it's possible to find Gratitude even in the storm." Bailey said.

"Your Gratitude Guide: An Inspirational Journal to Cultivate a Joyful Heart" hit shelves on Tuesday, April 18. The 6x8 inch book has a soft, flexible cover and 192 pages, it is priced at $17.99.

About Audrey Bailey: Creating from a place of healing in her own mental health needs, AUDREY BAILEY, owner and creator of the online store Brush & Barley, beautifully affirms the heart with Scripture-based truth, which strengthens and encourages a dry soul. Audrey's fresh voice resonates with any heart that is looking for a gentle, sacred place to just be still and rest. You can find her at brushandbarley.com.

About DaySpring: DaySpring, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products -- from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries. DaySpring is based in Siloam Springs, Ark., and employs a staff of more than 200 people. Visit www.dayspring.com for more information about the company, to find a local retailer, and to send a free e-card.