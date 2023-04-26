FBI agent speaks at Kiwanis

FBI Special Agent Brenan DeSpain spoke about human trafficking in Northwest Arkansas at the Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 28 Springs.

DeSpain heads the Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Fayetteville, he said. DeSpain originally started the task force in 2018 in Fort Smith, he said.

At the time the task force was centered in the Arkansas River Valley and cleaned up human trafficking in Fort Smith. This led pimps and traffickers to move to Northwest Arkansas, DeSpain said.

The task force followed and set up shop at the FBI's Fayetteville office. The task force also grew to the point where the FBI supports the entire state, DeSpain said.

"(The task force covers) nine counties all the way from Mountain Home, from Baxter County, all the way down to the tunnel of Crawford County," DeSpain said.

There are 25 officers who have been deputized from nine different counties. One of the officers is from Siloam Springs, DeSpain said. For the safety of the officer, their name is being withheld.

DeSpain spoke about the current situation in Northwest Arkansas. He said human trafficking is the exact opposite of how it was portrayed in the 2008 film "Taken" starring Liam Neeson and by other organizations combating human trafficking who portray kids in handcuffs.

"We've had to, as a law enforcement committee, we've had to rethink the way that we we interview," DeSpain said.

DeSpain gave the example of a 13-year-old girl who was a runaway. The task force found her in an apartment where she was "couch surfing" for two weeks, DeSpain said. C0uch surfing means that the girl had been forced to survive for two weeks by having sex, DeSpain said.

When he recovered her, the girl hated DeSpain for it. What DeSpain learned was that the girl had forged a trauma bond with her captors, he said.

"I think for a lot of us, that's like the old Stockholm Syndrome where they had this incredible bond with their trafficker," DeSpain said.

Within the past year the task force has managed to put away three pimps, including Lexus Hobbs, who ran an online prostitution ring from Washington County to Springfield, Mo, DeSpain said.

The task force has been so successful that Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin visited the Fayetteville office a few weeks earlier.

"He wants to duplicate what we're doing in northwest Arkansas in Little Rock," DeSpain said.

Another addition to the task force is a dog that is dual-trained to sniff out electronic devices and act as a service dog to the victims, DeSpain said.

When it came to lessons learned, DeSpain said the most important lesson is to always deliver on what was promised to a victim.

One technique DeSpain has used is make the victim an appointment for a medical check up. Many kids have said it was the first time they have been able to see a doctor and it helps kids to see that the team actually cares about them, DeSpain said.

The next thing DeSpain does is to introduce the victim to an advocate. Advocates usually come from local non-profits like the Advocacy Center, Children's Safety Center and Into the Light, DeSpain said. The advocate usually accompanies the child to all proceedings and appointments regarding their case, DeSpain said.

DeSpain also teaches officers what to look for to spot a trafficked child like certain tattoos and what kids wear. He also teaches officers to ask additional questions if a person traveling with a child answers for them.

He also encouraged the audience to go with their gut and that it never hurts to make a phone call.

The club members appreciated the information shared by DeSpain and even asked questions.