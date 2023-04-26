HEALTHY LIVING: Are you hydrating enough?

Your water needs depend on body size, activity level, sweat rate, current medications, physical condition and even location.

Water plays a vital role in almost everything your body does. If you don't get enough, it can impact cell health, digestion, kidney function, body temperature, energy levels, muscle function, skin health, blood pressure and cognition – and eventually lead to death.

That's why our bodies are so good at telling us they need water. Even a slight change in the body's water balance triggers a portion of the brain called the hypothalamus to tell you that you're thirsty. Knowing how much you need to drink can help keep thirst and other signs of dehydration at bay.

The Mayo Clinic recommends women consume 92 ounces of water per day. Men should drink 124 ounces. These numbers are good starting points, but you may need to consume more or fewer fluids depending on your individual needs. According to the Institute of Medicine, very active individuals may need to drink as much as 202 ounces of water a day.

How do I know my amount?

Body weight also plays a role in how much you need to drink. Smaller people need less water to survive. A general rule of thumb is to calculate two-thirds of your weight and drink that many ounces of water a day.

A 2018 study in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that dehydration not only impaired participants physically (aerobics, endurance, reaction time, etc.), but problem-solving, attention, memory and hand-eye coordination also declined.

The color of your urine can tell you a lot about how hydrated you are. The lighter your urine color, the more water there is in your system.

Nearly clear urine may indicate you are drinking too much water, whereas dark yellowish-brown urine may be a sign of dehydration or other serious health concerns. Only your doctor can diagnose medical conditions by analyzing your urine. Make an appointment if you are concerned about the color you see.