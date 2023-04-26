Helping the public find employment

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Jonette Duck (right), a program manager f0r the Northeast Workforce Development Board (NEWDB), and Alicia Turley, a business service consultant, speak with a student about potential employment with one of the many companies NEWDB represents at Northeast Tech's job fair Monday, April 24, at the Kansas, Okla., campus. NEWDB works with the Oklahoma Workforce Department to help people find jobs as well as transitioning those disadvantaged into the working world.

Abby Davis from the city of Siloam Springs waits for applicants to come by and ask about employment with the city at Northeast Tech's job fair on Monday at the Kansas, Okla., campus. The city of Siloam Springs was one of 14 vendors to set up tables at the job fair.

The Cherokee Nation was one of 14 vendors who set up tables at Northeast Tech's job fair on Monday at the Kansas, Okla., campus. The Cherokee Nation had seen at least 15 applicants by 10:30 a.m.

Northeast Technical Center staff Deana Spencer (left), Michelle Ferranti and Rebekah King pose in front of the Northeast Tech sign on Monday at the Kansas, Okla., campus. Northeast Tech held a job fair Monday which was open to the public. The job fair was open to the public and 14 vendors set up tables to meet with applicants and help them find work, Ferranti said.

