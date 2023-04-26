Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

James Turner Little

James Turner Little, 77, of Watts, Okla., died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1945, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Robert Browning Little and Lillie Mae Miles Little.

He graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1963 and went on to own his own roofing business. He enjoyed reading and writing, especially poetry.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda, his parents and a nephew, Scott Little.

He is survived by a brother, Jeff Little and wife Sandy of Pahrump, Nev.; a sister, Jan Little of Siloam Springs; a nephew, Steve Little and wife Trish of Lawton, Okla., a great niece & nephew and a great-great niece & nephew.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guestbook is available at www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Curt Arnold Pierce

Curt Arnold Pierce, 88, of Kansas, Okla., died April 19, 2023 in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born March 21, 1935, in Pineville, Mo., to Curt Addlee Pierce and Effie Opal Pierce (Letterman).

He graduated from high school in 1953. He served in the US. Army and the Korean War. After the Army, he worked as a welder on the Pipeline and on a farm in Kansas. He worked for the U.S. Corp of Engineers Later in life, he had his own janitorial company and worked on set-up crews for Wal- Mart.

He enjoyed traveling around the U.S., gun shows, watching old westerns, and spending time at the casino.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, James and Eric Pierce, sisters: Sharlette, Betty Jo; brothers Benton Lee, and Pheonix Pierce; and a daughter Joyce Ruano. He also had a stillborn son.

He is survived by five sons; Mark Allen Pierce (Mandy Jo),of the home, Curt Pierce of Marquette, Mich., Jason Pierce of Neosho, Mo, John Pierce of Neosho, Lucas Pierce (Rebecca) of Bluejacket, Okla., and two daughters: Tami Pierce Hollerich (Rodney) of Manhattan, Kan., and Paula Kidd (Chris) of Pryor, Okla., 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Oak Hill Cemetery of Siloam Springs.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.