JBU men’s tennis falls in quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS -- The fifth-seeded John Brown University men's tennis program (8-11) battled with Missouri Valley at the NAIA Unaffiliated Group Regional Championships, but fell by a 4-0 score in the quarterfinal round at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon (April 19).

The Vikings (8-6) jumped out to a 1-0 advantage after doubles play, courtesy of wins at the first and third courts. Jacopo Sottocornola and Francesco Caratti dispatched junior Hudson Dick and freshman Jonathan Hillock, 6-2, before Alexis Diaz and Alecson Deschamps ousted freshman Spencer Keeter and senior Blake Cunningham, 6-0.

At singles play, Keeter fell at the second flight, 6-3, 6-1, while Hillock was bested 6-2, 6-1 at the third court. Senior Carson Thoma was bested at the four spot by Alexis Diaz, 6-1, 6-2 as the Vikings clinched the match.

Junior Hudson Dick ran out of time to improve to 17-2 on the season as his contest with Jacopo Sottocornola on court one went unfinished with Dick leading 6-4, 3-1.

Dick earns All-Conference honors

For a third straight season, junior Hudson Dick has been named to the singles' All-Conference first team, the American Midwest Conference announced on Wednesday (April 19).

Dick pieced together one of the greatest all-time performances in Golden Eagle men's tennis history by compiling a 16-2 (.889) record on court one, improving his all-time record to 35-11 (.761) in three seasons at John Brown.

Both of the Tulsa, Okla., native's losses on the year came to Bethel's Milan Bucek, who is ranked No. 46 in the nation. Away from battling with Bucek, Dick was undefeated and at one point pieced together a seven-match winning streak and a nine-match winning streak.

Dick finished the regular season ranked No. 12 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Central Region singles rankings. He was also 11-8 in doubles play with three different partners.