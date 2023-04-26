JBU women’s tennis falls to Missouri Valley

ST. LOUIS -- The sixth-seeded John Brown University women's tennis team lost a difficult battle with third-seeded Missouri Valley in a 4-1 final inside the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on Wednesday morning (April 19).

Battling in the NAIA Unaffiliated Group Regional Tournament quarterfinals, the two squads met just six days prior with the Vikings edging the Golden Eagles, 4-3. Like the last time, JBU (9-7) jumped out to a 1-0 advantage after doubles play.

In doubles play, juniors Lin Xin Tan and Abigail Woodring wrapped up the first half of the doubles' point with a 6-2 win over Milene Marciniuk and Anais Gerard on court one. Soon afterwards, sophomores Ellie Swan and Kyla Isaac – recently named an All-Conference second team tandem – dispatched Nikoleta Aleksic and Tristan Liebenberg, 6-3.

Unfortunately, the Golden Eagles' season would end with four consecutive singles defeats at courts one, two, four and five.

A program that boasted only three wins in three seasons from 2019-21 responded with a second consecutive campaign that finished over .500 on the season. John Brown is 18-15 since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Tan earns first-team honors

Four members of John Brown University women's tennis team claimed All-Conference Honors, the American Midwest Conference announced on Wednesday (April 19).

Junior Lin Xin Tan, junior Caroline Hillock, sophomore Ellie Swan and sophomore Kyla Isaac each claimed spots after their impressive regular-season showings.

The American Midwest Conference hosted the league championships this season that included the eight teams from the AMC, the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the two Sooner Athletic Conference programs – JBU and Texas Wesleyan.

Tan was named to the singles' first team after transferring from Oklahoma Baptist University. The native Malaysian immediately took over court one for the Golden Eagles, posting a 13-1 record at the top flight. Tan, the nation's No. 42 ranked singles player, suffered only one loss on the season – to William Woods' Hanna Lindeboom. Tan was also 9-5 in doubles action this season, primarily paired with junior Abigail Woodring.

Hillock claimed her first-career postseason honors by landing on the singles' second team. The product of Tulsa, Okla., finished this season with an 11-4 mark in singles play, including eight wins at the fourth flight and a perfect 3-0 mark at the third spot. Hillock won seven of her first eight matchups in singles play this season and won eight of 10 in the middle stretch of the season.

Swan and Isaac returned to the All-Conference doubles' second-team by finishing 6-5 on the season together on court three. The tandem earned wins in four of their final six regular-season matchups.

Swan also garnered singles' second-team accolades for the first time in her career by battling to a 7-5 record during the regular season. Primarly playing the five spot in the lineup, the Tulsa native went 6-4, including a 1-1 mark when called upon to play the fourth flight. From March 4 through April 8, Swan won six of seven contests during the stretch. Over two seasons, she boasts a 15-10 overall mark in singles action.