Junior high boys finish third at NWRV meet

The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished third at the Northwest River Valley Junior High Conference Meet held Tuesday, April 18, at Alma.

Harrison won the meet with 173 points, followed by Van Buren 90, Siloam Springs 86, Alma 71, Farmington 64 and Greenwood 39.

Chance Cunningham won the 800-meter run at 2 minutes, 14.76 seconds just ahead of teammate Sebastian Romero, who finished second at 2:16.82, while Boone Eldridge was 10th at 2:25.70 and Gaige Thompson 15th at 2:30.33.

Cunningham also won the 1,600-meter run at 4:56.54, while Thompson was second at 5:01.98, Cooper Bunker seventh at 5:33.16 and Melvin Chavez 12th at 5:50.36.

Corbin Allen placed first in the pole vault at 11-0, while Boone Eldridge was second at 11-0.

Mason Short placed second in the shot put at 47-6.5 with Francisco Suarez fifteenth at 35-5.5, Joshua Jimenez twentieth at 32-4 and Nathaniel Haak twenty-third at 27-5.

Short took fourth place in the discus with a throw of 130-11 while Suarez was tenth at 111-2, Tolley Blanchard sixteenh at 92-1 and Haak twenty-fourth at 75-4.

Short finished fifth in the long jump at 17-7.5 with Cole Pittman seventh at 17-3.5, Landon Jenks twenty-firstt at 14-10.5 and Ian Muangchanh twenty-second at 14-4.

Corbett Stephenson placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 58.35 with Haak seventeenth at 1:02.85.

Short finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.60 while Javone Stelivan was seventeenth at 51.12.

Daniel Alfaro placed eleventh in the 200-meter dash at 25.95 with Pittman fifteenth at 26.03, Short twenty-second at 26.64 and Muangchanh twenty-third at 27.58.

Allen finished twelfth in the triple jump at 34-0.5 with Fredy Renderos fourteenth at 33-9.5, Jenks eighteenth at 32-4 and Alfaro 22nd at 30-1.

Pittman finished fourteenth in the 100-meter dash at 12.28, while Muangchanh was nineteenh at 12.51, Allen twentieth at 12.51 and Marcus Smith twenty-third at 13.38.

Stelivan placed fifteenth in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.98, while Brady Smith was sixteenth at 21.30 and Bunker seventeenth at 22.51.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Allen, Muangchanh, Pittman and Alfaro placed fifth at 48.63.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Alfaro, Renderos, Coleman Wilcox and Smith finished fifth at 1:45.47.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Stephenson, Eldridge and Romero placed fourth at 3:59.99.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Romero, Stephenson and Thompson placed first at 9:21.85.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed fifth overall at the Northwest River Valley Junior Conference Meet.

Greenwood won the meet with 147 points, followed by Alma 111, Farmington 104, Van Buren 73.5, Siloam Springs 45.5 and Harrison.

Addison Harris won the triple jump with a distance of 30-5, while Jane Anglin placed fifteenth at 24-4, Brayleigh Scarberough 16th at 23-1.5 and Phoenyx Fuson 17th at 23-0.

Amelie Seauve placed second in the pole vault at 8-6 with Sawyer Smith sixth at 7-0.

Madelyn Mehlburger placed third in the shot put at 36-4 with Lola Kirby sixth at 33-4.5, Hailey Janes thirteenth at 27-10.5 and Brayleigh Scarberough twenty-fourth at 20-11.25.

Harris took third in the long jump at 14-2 with Smith eighth at 13-0, Ava Scarberough seventeenth at 10-10 and Fuson nineteenth at 9-11.

Mehlburger was fourth in the discus at 81-9 with Janes fifth at 76-5, Kirby 10th at 69-0 and Brayleigh Scarberough fifteenth at 58-9.

Harris finished fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.09 with Venessa Rios fourteenth at 1:12.68, Finley Carey nineteenth at 1:16.83 and Hannah Luttrell twenty-second at 1:24.28.

Harris placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 13.64, while Smith was eleventh at 13.98, Ava Scarberough sixteenth at 14.17 and Natalie Hall twenty-third at 15.02.

Hall placed seventh in the high jump at 4-4.

Harris finished eighth in the 200-meter dash at 29.03, while Tyra Mason was twenty-first at 31.93 and Hall twenty-third at 33.48.

Seauve took ninth in the 800-meter run at 2:53.09, while Sara Bishop was fifteenth at 3:03.05, Natalie Nichols twentith at 3:12.83 and Anne Claborn twenty-first at 3:14.08.

Seauve also took ninth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:44.30 with Presley LaBeff elevenh at 6:54.12, Nichols fifteenth at 7:14.71 and Claborn seventeenth at 7:33.49.

Mason placed tenth in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.23 with Luttrell seventeenth at 21.74 and Fe Moreno twentieth at 21.95.

Moreno took fifteenth in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:09.96.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ava Scarberough, Hall, Smith and Phoenyx Fuson placed sixth at 59.54.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ava Scarberough, Fuson, Rios and Mason placed sixth at 2:06.28.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Ava Scarberough, Carey, Smith and Rios finished sixth at 5:05.46.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Carey, Bishop, LaBeff and Anglin took fourth at 12:12.10.