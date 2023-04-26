Lady Panthers swept by Van Buren, Russellville

Van Buren swept the Siloam Springs softball team 11-0, 15-0 in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Monday, April 24, at Van Buren.

Van Buren improved to 23-2 overall and 12-0 in conference play, while Siloam Springs dropped to 0-22, 0-12.

In Game 1, Van Buren scored five runs in the second and four in the third before adding two more in the fourth to take the 11-0 win in five innings.

Hailey Allen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Riley Lowery had two hits and two RBIs including a home run.

Emberlin Caldwell got the win with a five-inning perfect game and 11 strikeouts.

Van Buren won Game 2 15-0 in four innings. The Lady Pointers scored five runs in the first, four in the second and six in the fourth for the run rule.

Lowrey had two hits, three runs and three RBIs, while Jocelyn Parga had two hits and three RBIs, Iveyjo Perkins two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Ashlyn Michael two hits and a run.

Hannah Mather and Aspeyn Downing each had a hit apiece for Siloam Springs.

Caldwell got the win for Van Buren with four shutout innings and eight strikeouts.

Russellville 19-17, Siloam Springs 0-2

Russellville improved to 12-10 overall and 6-4 in 5A-West Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Siloam Springs.

The Lady Cyclones scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 and added seven more in the second as the game ended in three innings.

Brooklyn Hayes two hits, six RBIs and scored three runs.

Taviah Bradley had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs.

Kaidence Prendergast and Reagan Bishop each had base hits for Siloam Springs, including a triple for Prendergast.

Siloam Springs (0-20, 0-10) scored two runs in the top of the first inning in Game 2 with Kayleigh Castaneda and Prendergast scoring runs off the bat of Lauren Dawdy.

Russellville answered with nine runs in the first and added five runs in the second and three more in the third to take the run-rule victory.

Brenna Burk hit a home run and had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs for Russellville while Bradley had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run.

Tiarah Crawley also had a home run and had two hits, four RBIs and scored two runs.

Up next

The Lady Panthers will close our their season at 4:30 p.m. May 2 against Harrison.