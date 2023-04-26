Manage Subscription
LETTER: What did they eat?

by Robert Hagedorn Berkeley, Calif. | April 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

In his April 19 column, Doug Chastain states, "Ok, boys and girls. How about a quiz today? It has just one question: What was the first sin? If you answered what Adam and Eve did in the Garden of Eden, I would tell you that was a good guess."

So here's a quiz about the good guess: what do they eat? Yes, all they have to do is eat allowed fruit that is not fruit from the tree of life that is not a tree. But instead, they choose to eat forbidden fruit that is also not fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil that is also not a tree, the nontree of life's next-door neighbor nontree in the center of the Garden that is not a garden.

They disobey the commandment -- their first commandment -- to "be fruitful and multiply [in the Garden]" when they become one flesh incorrectly by eating allegorical fruit from the allegorical wrong tree in the allegorical Garden's center. Any conflation with Genesis 1:28 and Genesis 2, 3, and 4:1 joins the beginning of the narrative in Genesis 1:28 with its conclusion in Genesis 4:1, but combines no conflicting ideas.

Robert Hagedorn

Berkeley, Calif.

