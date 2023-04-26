NWA EDITORIAL | Asa Hutchinson has something to say next week; his wife delivered a strong message just a few days ago

It promises to be a big week in the life of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He's scheduled on Wednesday, in Bentonville, to make a formal announcement of his candidacy to be the next president of the United States.

Does he stand a chance? Well, of course. We've heard more than once in our lives that anyone can grow up to be president. It's just that most today people consider that a threat, not an opportunity.

It's way too early for endorsements, if we ever get round to doing one of those for president in 2024. But we will say America could do much worse in the nation's highest office than Asa Hutchinson. Indeed, the voters have proven as much.

In an age of political extremism -- on both ends -- Asa Hutchinson is force of moderation, if there can be such a thing. He's conservative. And before some modern-day excuse for a conservative tries to argue Hutchinson is a RINO, or Republican In Name Only, we'd suggest Hutchinson was doing real conservatism before most of today's GOP members were weaned off their mothers' ... sustenance. And he's stuck with it. He can legitimately be called one of the founding fathers of the modern Republican era -- like a Hammerschmidt, a White, a Bethune -- before many in the GOP so tragically turned toward a slick, at-least-amoral shyster who did such serious damage while in office. And may yet do more, if given the chance.

Hutchinson has run for offices in Arkansas he was destined to lose. And this run could turn out that way, too. All the more reason to tip our hat to the man.

We have no predictions for Hutchinson's run for the Oval Office other than to say it's an uphill slog of proportions few people can imagine. We credit the man for (1) believing he can achieve it, (2) being willing to commit himself to national leadership and (3) wanting to bring a sense of civility back into the nation's leadership.

We can tell you this: If there was a nomination process for the nation's first lady, we have a feeling Susan Hutchinson could rise to the top. The two married in 1973 and Asa has never shied from crediting the former first lady of Arkansas for her supportive role in his political and personal life.

It was Susan Hutchinson who, just a few days ago, impressed us in a talk to the Benton County Republican Women in Rogers. In considering what she had to say, it's important to remember that much of Asa Hutchinson's political career was spent in an Arkansas with a massive Democratic majority.

He was Republican before being Republican was cool in the Natural State.

And so Susan Hutchinson said she and her husband know what it feels like to be shunned. He was, she said, one of three "out of the closet" Republicans in Benton County in the early days. "Other attorneys told him there was no future in being a Republican attorney in Arkansas."

So does Susan Hutchinson suggest it's time, now that Republicans are decisively in charge in this state, for the GOP to retaliate by mistreating those in the minority? Not in the least.

Be gracious to those in the political minority, she told the Benton County group.

"I know what it feels like when people won't crack a smile at you," Susan Hutchinson said. Yet she says people should not be treated that way over political differences.

Goodness! That sounds almost New Testament biblical, doesn't it. Perhaps that's because she and Asa Hutchinson have actually cracked open a Bible instead of just holding one up for photographers.

She didn't say anyone has to give up their values or change their minds about anything. To be civil, even nice, doesn't erode anyone's capacity to take a stand.

There are a lot of Democrats and Republicans who need to hear and heed such a message.

So stay tuned. The Hutchinsons will soon be off on a new political adventure, giving Arkansas another native son to pull for on the Big Stage.

Applaud her.