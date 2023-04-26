NWA Jiffy Lubes honor hometown heroes

The Jiffy Lube Multicare service centers in the Fayetteville area invite all military, veterans, first responders (fire/rescue/EMT), law enforcement and healthcare workers to their locations for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday & Saturday, April 28 & 29, 2023.

The special promotion is valid at the following stores:

Jiffy Lube of Springdale (881 Oak Grove Road)

Jiffy Lube of Bentonville (1403 SE Eagle Way)

Jiffy Lube of Siloam Springs (3550 US 412)

Jiffy Lube of Fayetteville (1849 North Crossover Road)

Jiffy Lube of Centerton (1812 East Centerton Blvd)

These locations are owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offer a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change.

"We appreciate our Hometown Heroes and their commitment to caring for our community," said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services. "We are here for you. Thank you for being there for us!"

These locations also offer 25 percent off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.

Jiffy Lube hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Jiffy Lube of Springdale hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, and all valid locations, visit https://tinyurl.com/28euzwdk