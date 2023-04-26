Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Staff Reports | April 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

at Blakemore Field, Van Buren

Siloam Springs at 5A-West Conf. Meet^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

at Glenn W. Black Stadium, Siloam Springs

Sooner Athletic Conference Meet^10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Russellville at Siloam Springs^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Russellville at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

at Glenn W. Black Stadium, Siloam Springs

Sooner Athletic Conference Meet^9 a.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Van Buren at Siloam Springs ^7 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

