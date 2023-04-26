OPINION: Actually, it’s not all about the kids

There was that depressing phrase again, this time spilling from the mouth of an Arkansan mayor and reported in the Democrat-Gazette. Speaking about the establishment of a new charter school, the mayor said, "It's all about the kids." Let's hope the folks who build and run the school are wiser.

I don't know when the idea that education is "all about the kids" started. I do recall when I first noticed how a similar phrase was used to cover for a lack of substance. It was at a meeting of teachers and a few administrators, two of whom went on for some time about various education bureaucracy processes. When the time for questions arrived, a teacher asked: "You've been telling us the what and the how, but what about the why?" What was the point of the processes they had been talking about? What was the underlying ideal or vision? Apart from accomplishing the processes, what greater good was being served? The uncomfortable silence that followed indicated that the administrators had never thought of that. Perhaps they didn't even understand the question.

After a few disquieting moments, another administrator arose and said that the underlying vision was "whatever's best for students," which, apart from anything else we can say about it, is an infinitely malleable position. If the college this person represented embraced profound ideals and high standards, the words might have been inspiring. But, like so many schools that now see students as customers, this one's academic standards have plummeted while its entertainment opportunities have bloomed. One bit of its marketing promotes it as "fun." Is it surprising that a majority of Americans now think the "college experience" isn't worth the money?

Whatever significant differences we can find in the teachings of Confucius, the Buddha, Socrates, Solomon and Jesus, they would all agree that education isn't primarily "all about the kids." Instead, they would say something close to the opposite -- that a key goal of true education is helping young people to see that the world doesn't revolve around them, that a sure path to unhappiness is self-absorption, and that the self is best found when lost in service to something else.

Aristotle would say that education is partly about learning to see and appreciate excellence in all its forms -- in the labor of an attentive nurse working night shift, for example, or in what the world recently witnessed in the last two miles of the women's London marathon.

All of history's great ethical teachers would say that education is about the hard work of aligning oneself with a moral law that is built into the universe -- what Confucius called the Tao and the Gospel of John calls the Logos. In all cases, this involves putting restrictions on the self.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was one of the few German church leaders to resist Nazi rule. He started and oversaw an illegal, underground seminary. Does anyone seriously believe he would encourage students to attend because it was all about them?

Booker T. Washington spent his life promoting education and vocational training among former slaves and their children. Can anyone who has read his memoir "Up from Slavery" imagine him uttering a trite, narcissism-inducing cliché like "it's all about the kids"?

I've been reading the diary of John Panage, a quirky but devoted professor at John Brown University in the late 1940s and early '50s. He knew that what "the kids" need is the ability to read and admire powerful literature. They need to learn how to think critically without surrendering to cynicism. They need to learn the difference between a person of principle and an ideologue. It's impossible to imagine him saying that his classes were "all about the kids."

One of the best things that can happen to a young person is to be lost in a sense of awe or commitment to something apart from the self. A soul-exalting scene in nature. A powerful line in a play or poem. A beautiful mathematical equation. Quiet volunteering for a good cause. The ability to separate politics from the capacity to wonder at the courage of the men on both sides at the Battle of Gettysburg. Admiration for the courage of self-possessed yet self-giving literary heroines like Shakespeare's Cordelia and Sophocles' Antigone. Appreciation for the courage of entrepreneurs who take risks and enrich our lives.

If we want what's best for the kids, then we'll strive to give them the gift of knowing that, actually, it's not all about them.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects, including "War and Life: Discussions with Veterans," which can be found at https://warandlifediscussions.weebly.com/. The opinions expressed are those of the author.