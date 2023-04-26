Raising money to protect infants

Photo submitted Generations Bank market president Randy Torres (second from right) presents a $500 donation to Pastor Tim Estes for the Safe Haven Baby Box as State Representative Delia Haak (left, R-17) and audio girl Sylvia Aimerito on Thursday at the Generations Bank location in Siloam Springs. The Safe Haven Baby Box is an alternative to baby abandonment which gives mothers in crisis a safe place to surrender their baby. The Safe Haven Baby Box project is a national project beginning in 2016. The Siloam Springs baby box is being coordinated by Aimerito and her sister Lori Rae Martin. Fire Chief Jeremey Criner Is also helping to coordinate the baby box project.

