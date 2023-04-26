Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Raising money to protect infants

by Marc Hayot | April 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Generations Bank market president Randy Torres (second from right) presents a $500 donation to Pastor Tim Estes for the Safe Haven Baby Box as State Representative Delia Haak (left, R-17) and audio girl Sylvia Aimerito on Thursday at the Generations Bank location in Siloam Springs. The Safe Haven Baby Box is an alternative to baby abandonment which gives mothers in crisis a safe place to surrender their baby. The Safe Haven Baby Box project is a national project beginning in 2016. The Siloam Springs baby box is being coordinated by Aimerito and her sister Lori Rae Martin. Fire Chief Jeremey Criner Is also helping to coordinate the baby box project.

Photo submitted Generations Bank market president Randy Torres (second from right) presents a $500 donation to Pastor Tim Estes for the Safe Haven Baby Box as State Representative Delia Haak (left, R-17) and audio girl Sylvia Aimerito on Thursday at the Generations Bank location in Siloam Springs. The Safe Haven Baby Box is an alternative to baby abandonment which gives mothers in crisis a safe place to surrender their baby. The Safe Haven Baby Box project is a national project beginning in 2016. The Siloam Springs baby box is being coordinated by Aimerito and her sister Lori Rae Martin. Fire Chief Jeremey Criner Is also helping to coordinate the baby box project.

Photo submitted Generations Bank market president Randy Torres (second from right) presents a $500 donation to Pastor Tim Estes for the Safe Haven Baby Box as State Representative Delia Haak (left, R-17) and audio girl Sylvia Aimerito on Thursday at the Generations Bank location in Siloam Springs. The Safe Haven Baby Box is an alternative to baby abandonment which gives mothers in crisis a safe place to surrender their baby. The Safe Haven Baby Box project is a national project beginning in 2016. The Siloam Springs baby box is being coordinated by Aimerito and her sister Lori Rae Martin. Fire Chief Jeremey Criner Is also helping to coordinate the baby box project.

Photo submitted Generations Bank market president Randy Torres (second from right) presents a $500 donation to Pastor Tim Estes for the Safe Haven Baby Box as State Representative Delia Haak (left, R-17) and audio girl Sylvia Aimerito on Thursday at the Generations Bank location in Siloam Springs. The Safe Haven Baby Box is an alternative to baby abandonment which gives mothers in crisis a safe place to surrender their baby. The Safe Haven Baby Box project is a national project beginning in 2016. The Siloam Springs baby box is being coordinated by Aimerito and her sister Lori Rae Martin. Fire Chief Jeremey Criner Is also helping to coordinate the baby box project.

Print Headline: Raising money to protect infants

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Camden News Mother Day photo contest
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Defence will cooporate on rocket artillery system
by Bradly Gill
CASA rep discusses child advocacy at Lions Club
by Bradly Gill
White woman whose claim led to Emmett Till killing has died
by The Associated Press
Church Announcements
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT