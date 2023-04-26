SSHS girls on target in second half

Siloam Springs' girls were just a bit off target in the first half of a 5A-West Conference soccer game against Greenbrier on Friday, April 21.

Siloam Springs fired shot after shot, but only a little more than half were on target and only one resulted in a goal with freshman Mesa Broquard scoring in the seventh minute off an assist from her sister, junior Jetta Broquard.

Greenbrier tied things up in the 26th minute on a goal by Madison Crum and the result was a 1-1 score at halftime.

"It's hard," Siloam Springs girls coach Abby Jones said. "You miss a few shots a foot wide or a foot high, but it's also we weren't doing a lot of the little things right. That's what we talked about that at halftime. It's taking the first touch that's going to set you up for the shot or shooting first touch when you need to."

Siloam Springs took that halftime speech and channeled it into five second half goals and a 6-1 victory over Greenbrier at Panther Stadium.

Mesa Broquard finished with a hat trick and an assist, while Jetta Broquard continued her recent scoring tear with another goal and assist as Siloam Springs improved to 11-3-2 overall and 9-0-1 in 5A-West play.

Greenbrier fell to 3-7-3 overall and 2-6-2 in league play.

Cenzi Johnson and Vanessa Frias also scored goals in the second half, while Abby Ballestero and Ariella Vogus contributed assists in the win.

"It's just the little things, and I think we came out in the second half and did all the little things right," Jones said. "That made the biggest difference. But we have to put shots on frame. We were 60 percent shots on frame in the first half. You can't score if you're not shooting on frame."

Jetta Broquard scored just 20 seconds into the second half to break the 1-1 tie with Mesa Broquard notching the assist.

Mesa Broquard scored her second goal off an Ballesteros assist with 33:17 remaining to make it 3-1.

Siloam Springs held the two-goal lead until 14:10 left in the game when Vogus' pass found Johnson for a goal to make it 5-1.

Frias scored with 9:21 remaining for a 5-1 lead and Mesa Broquard got her third goal of the night on a free kick with 4:40 left.

Mesa Broquard's three-goal night gave her 18 on the season along with eight assists. Jetta Broquard's goal was her 23rd and she also has eight assists.

Frias scored her fourth goal, while Johnson's goal was her first of the season. Vogus and Ballesteros each have five assists.

Jones said she hoped to see more performances like Siloam Springs' second half in the first half of games.

"That's the missing piece right now is the first half," Jones said. "We're the better team most of the game, but it's can we find the net in the first half? We've got to be able to do that."

Siloam Springs 8, Alma 0

Jetta Broquard had a night for the record books on Tuesday, April 18, against Alma.

Broquard scored a single-game career high six goals in the Lady Panthers' 8-0 victory over the Lady Airedales at Airedale Stadium.

"It was Jetta's night," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Jones. "She was hungry for goals and Alma couldn't seem to stop her. Though six goals in a game is an amazing feat, I wouldn't be shocked to see a repeat performance. She is just that kind of competitor."

Ellen Slater also scored a goal for Siloam Springs, while the Lady Panthers' also benefitted from an Alma (4-9, 0-9) own goal.

Slater, Mesa Broquard, Vanessa Frias and Addison Pilcher contributed assists for Siloam Springs.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Greenwood on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers host Russellville at 7 p.m. Friday. The two teams played to a scoreless draw in Russellville on March 31.