SSHS swimmers reel in awards for 2022-23

The Siloam Springs swimming and diving team held its awards banquet for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, April 12, at Upward Ninja.

The following awards were given out to the Panthers and Lady Panthers:

All-State -- Gabe Fox, Jakin Matchell, Hayden Shimer, Ben Wenger.

Girls All-Conference -- Emelyn Chavez, Addie Huebert, Rachel Luker, Anna Matchell.

Boys All-Conference -- Gabe Fox, Jakin Matchell, Hayden Shimer, Ben Wenger, Tony Wleklinski.

Most Improved -- Jakin Matchell, Crystal Serrano, Ben Wenger.

Top Panther -- Addie Huebert, Hayden Shimer.

Panther Award -- Emelyn Chavez, Gabe Fox.

Record setters -- Addie Huebert, 100 breaststroke; Gabe Fox, 4x100 relay; Jakin Matchell, 4x100 relay, Hayden Shimer, 4x100 relay and 500 freestyle; Ben Wenger, 4x100 relay.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs boys swimmers received All-Conference honors for the 2022-23 season: (From left) Jakin Matchell, Gabe Fox, Hayden Shimer, Tony Wleklinski and Ben Wenger.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls swimmers (from left) Emelyn Chavez, Addie Huebert, Rachel Luker and Anna Matchell received All-Conference honors for the 2022-23 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs swimmers (from left) Ben Wenger, Crystal Serrano and Jakin Matchell earned Most Improved honors for the 2022-23 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs swimming and diving seniors Gabe Fox and Emelyn Chavez received the Panther Award for the 2022-23 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following members of the Siloam Springs swim and dive team were record setters for the 2022-23 season: (From left) Ben Wenger, 4x100 relay; Hayden Shimer, 4x100 relay and 500 freestyle; Gabe Fox 4x100 relay; Jakin Matchell, 4x100 relay; and Addie Huebert, 100 breaststroke.

