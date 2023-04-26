Manage Subscription
SSHS swimmers reel in awards for 2022-23

by Graham Thomas | April 26, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys swimmers (from left) Ben Wenger, Hayden Shimer, Jakin Matchell and Gabe Fox received Class 5A All-State honors for the 2022-23 season.

The Siloam Springs swimming and diving team held its awards banquet for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, April 12, at Upward Ninja.

The following awards were given out to the Panthers and Lady Panthers:

All-State -- Gabe Fox, Jakin Matchell, Hayden Shimer, Ben Wenger.

Girls All-Conference -- Emelyn Chavez, Addie Huebert, Rachel Luker, Anna Matchell.

Boys All-Conference -- Gabe Fox, Jakin Matchell, Hayden Shimer, Ben Wenger, Tony Wleklinski.

Most Improved -- Jakin Matchell, Crystal Serrano, Ben Wenger.

Top Panther -- Addie Huebert, Hayden Shimer.

Panther Award -- Emelyn Chavez, Gabe Fox.

Record setters -- Addie Huebert, 100 breaststroke; Gabe Fox, 4x100 relay; Jakin Matchell, 4x100 relay, Hayden Shimer, 4x100 relay and 500 freestyle; Ben Wenger, 4x100 relay.

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs boys swimmers received All-Conference honors for the 2022-23 season: (From left) Jakin Matchell, Gabe Fox, Hayden Shimer, Tony Wleklinski and Ben Wenger.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls swimmers (from left) Emelyn Chavez, Addie Huebert, Rachel Luker and Anna Matchell received All-Conference honors for the 2022-23 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs swimmers (from left) Ben Wenger, Crystal Serrano and Jakin Matchell earned Most Improved honors for the 2022-23 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs swimming and diving seniors Gabe Fox and Emelyn Chavez received the Panther Award for the 2022-23 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following members of the Siloam Springs swim and dive team were record setters for the 2022-23 season: (From left) Ben Wenger, 4x100 relay; Hayden Shimer, 4x100 relay and 500 freestyle; Gabe Fox 4x100 relay; Jakin Matchell, 4x100 relay; and Addie Huebert, 100 breaststroke.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs swimmers Addie Huebert (left) and Hayden Shimer received the Top Panther Award for the 2022-23 season.
  

Print Headline: SSHS swimmers reel in awards for 2022-23

