Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The big winner

by Marc Hayot | April 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Jeff Bowles (left) receives $545.75 from American Legion Post 29 First Vice Commander Buddy Burgess at the Legion's weekly Monday night Bingo program. The Siloam Springs native won the progressive jackpot on Monday, April 10 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Siloam Post 29 hosts the Bingo program beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Early Bird games and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with the regular session each Monday night except for the first Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Photo submitted Jeff Bowles (left) receives $545.75 from American Legion Post 29 First Vice Commander Buddy Burgess at the Legion's weekly Monday night Bingo program. The Siloam Springs native won the progressive jackpot on Monday, April 10 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Siloam Post 29 hosts the Bingo program beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Early Bird games and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with the regular session each Monday night except for the first Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Photo submitted Jeff Bowles (left) receives $545.75 from American Legion Post 29 First Vice Commander Buddy Burgess at the Legion's weekly Monday night Bingo program. The Siloam Springs native won the progressive jackpot on Monday, April 10 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Siloam Post 29 hosts the Bingo program beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Early Bird games and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with the regular session each Monday night except for the first Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Photo submitted Jeff Bowles (left) receives $545.75 from American Legion Post 29 First Vice Commander Buddy Burgess at the Legion's weekly Monday night Bingo program. The Siloam Springs native won the progressive jackpot on Monday, April 10 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Siloam Post 29 hosts the Bingo program beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Early Bird games and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with the regular session each Monday night except for the first Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Print Headline: The big winner

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Camden News Mother Day photo contest
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Defence will cooporate on rocket artillery system
by Bradly Gill
CASA rep discusses child advocacy at Lions Club
by Bradly Gill
White woman whose claim led to Emmett Till killing has died
by The Associated Press
Church Announcements
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT