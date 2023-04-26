The big winner

Photo submitted Jeff Bowles (left) receives $545.75 from American Legion Post 29 First Vice Commander Buddy Burgess at the Legion's weekly Monday night Bingo program. The Siloam Springs native won the progressive jackpot on Monday, April 10 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Siloam Post 29 hosts the Bingo program beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Early Bird games and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with the regular session each Monday night except for the first Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

