Arrests and citations

July 17

Christopher William Wright, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the second degree.

Crystal Nichole Williams, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sherry Lynn Marshall, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

George Mitchell Smith, 57, arrested in connection with board of parole violation.

July 18

Richard Douglas Hamlin, Jr., 34, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

Angel Cristan Saucedo, 29, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Christopher Donald Tagg, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 20

Abiel Salgado, Jr., 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

John Michael Leaton, 61, arrested in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Pascual Simon Mateo-Simon, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sarah Mae Bowling, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

July 21

George Mason Johnson-Marroquin, 21, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; careless/prohibitive driving.

Tazzman Leroy Lesh, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Erika Eliza Sparrow, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Destiny Maya Herrera, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Krystal Nicole Miner, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kenneth Ronald Hollenbeck, 27, cited in connection with Decatur warrant; failure to appear.

July 22

Nathan Tyler Cochran, 31, arrested in connection with assault - third degree; interference with emergency communications second degree; endangering the welfare of a minor third degree; driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

Ramon Alexander Aguirre-Baez, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

July 23

Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 37, cited in connection with theft of property.

Tomas Sanchez Elvira, 59, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; probation violation; hit and run; no insurance; no drivers license.

July 24

Leonel Padilla, Jr., 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Timber Lane Harrington, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Janine Leann Willis, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Menka Bilal Brown, 34, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

July 25

Matthew Christian Gaertner, 27, arrested in connection with reckless driving; fleeing.

Bradley James Kindy, 36, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Todd Anthony Fischer, 58, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements x2.

Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ricky Lee Hernandez, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Matthew David Bartlett, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jeffery David Farmer, 43, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

July 26

Kason Lee Pollard, 19, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Tyler James Pendergraft, 26, cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; hit and run accident.

July 27

Brittany Blu Mitchell, 34, cited in connection with theft of property.

Harold Jermaine Keller, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kristy Lee Marriner, 45, cited in connection with theft of property.

July 28

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with harassing communications.

James Albert Hamilton, Jr., 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.