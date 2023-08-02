An artistic celebration

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jan Lauderdale (left) of Siloam Springs Center for the Arts speaks about Fourth Friday's Art Fest on July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, as Lindsey Taylor (center) and Abby Trinidad look on. Siloam Springs Center for the Arts was the sponsor for this Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Singer/Songwriter Samantha Crain entertained the crowd at Fourth Friday on July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Crain's latest album "A Small Death," has garnered praise from the New York Times and Rolling Stone Magazine.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jacklyn Miley poses for a photo at Fourth Friday on July 28 at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Miley was one of the students at the previous week's Art Camp and made crafts at the library during Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Lavender, a service dog, is decked out in her pink crocs at Fourth Friday on July 28 at Memorial Park. Lavender was one of several dogs who attended Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sgt. Nathaniel Sandy, a recruiter with the Army National Guard, sits at his table at Fourth Friday on July 28 at Memorial Park waiting for potential recruits to stop by.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ability Tree Education Director Rebecca Hunter provides information to an attendee at Fourth Friday on July 28 at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tulsa singer/songwriter Jesse David performs country hits and his own music at Fourth Friday on July 28 on the side of the Siloam Springs Public Library. A native of Tulsa, David performs neo-traditional and alternative country music.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Matt Vannatta poses near his table Resin Jewelry at Fourth Friday on July 28 at Memorial Park. This was Vannatta's first time selling at Fourth Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dancers from Downtown Dance Studio perform for the crowd at Fourth Friday on July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The dancers danced for about 15 minutes separately and together.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sydney Omo, a recent graduate from Siloam Springs High School, showed off her dance moves at Fourth Friday on July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Along with dancing, Omo was also on the homecoming court for the 2023 Winter Homecoming.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids from the previous week's Art Camp create different crafts and projects during Fourth Friday on July 28 at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Art teachers for the event were Jessica Thompson and Kaitlyn Tuel and free art kits were provided by Crystal Bridges.

