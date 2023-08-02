Back on course

The Siloam Springs Golf Club reopened to the public with new renovations and management team.

Last fall the Siloam Springs Golf Club, then known as the Course at Sager Crossing, had to close due to tax penalties owed. At the time the club had unplayable holes and broken equipment. Maxim Golf Solutions took over in October of 2022 and began the work of rehabbing the golf course.

"The condition of the course was depressing for lack of a better word," said Stacey Gray, general manager for the Siloam Springs Golf Club. "We had a lot of damage."

End of the Course at Sager Crossing

Gray worked for the previous company that had managed the golf course and left work one Thursday in September of last year only to receive a phone call when she got home that the club had closed.

She came back up to the course only to find police cars everywhere as well as state officials who were placing stickers ordering the course closed.

"I lost my job that day," Gray said. "So it was about a month and I got a call from Maxim. They asked me to come in and wanted to talk to me."

Curtis Smith, one of the board members of the Siloam Springs Golf Club and the Course at Sager Crossing, reached out to Maxim, said Ben Costain, the vice president of the South Region.

"With a large population and one golf course it seemed like a home run," Costain said.

The first order of business was to begin repairing the greens so golfers would come back to the greens.

"They first came in and they raked, they top dressed, aerated, fertilized, reseeded," Gray said. "It was the first thing they did."

Along with the greens of the golf course, Maxim also repaired the irrigation system with the help of Maple Construction, Gray said. Smith, Geoff Maple and Matt Timbo were the most dependable volunteers, Gray said.

"We had a temporary spot cut in the ground because our greens were not well enough to play on," Gray said. "They were sick."

During the Christmas break when the course was shut down, someone had driven a four wheeler or possibly an SUV across the No. 2 green and destroyed it after everyone had worked to restore the green, Gray said.

The team at the Siloam Springs Golf Club rebuilt the green and continued on with remodeling the course. Along with the course, the team began remodeling the clubhouse.

"We have gloves, balls, different things that they just didn't offer in the past, making it more like a clubhouse," Gray said. "Before it was just a golf place that you paid for your golf and walked out."

Future of Siloam Springs Golf Club

The secondary mission for the golf course will be to get golfers back on the greens. There will be several events that will be held at the golf course, Gray said. First up was the Little Light which was held on July 22. The Siloam Springs Golf Club also supports the Lincoln and Siloam Springs high school golf teams, Gray said.

This year, the Siloam Springs Chamber Challenge will return to Siloam Springs on Sept. 15. The Chamber Challenge will feature two-person teams with a sign-up fee of $250.

Next on the list is the Lyle Lite Tournament on Sept. 22, which is a fundraiser for the Siloam Springs High School golf teams, and the Tony Barnes Memorial the next day which will donate its proceeds to Ability Tree, Barnes said.

"He was a member of ours who recently passed who did a lot of things for our club," Gray said.

Small leagues have popped up on Friday nights and the Siloam Springs Golf Club has a golf team called the Mediocre Golfer Association which is out of Northeastern Oklahoma, Gray said.

"They're a national chapter and they come in and do their tournaments," Gray said.

The golf course is closed on Mondays and Gray is pushing to be closed on Wednesday night because it is church night and not a lot of people come out to golf. Gray is praising Maxim for working with the Siloam Springs Golf Club. She said she came in one morning and saw Chief Executive Officer Bryan Minnis weed eating the course.

Gray has encouraged people who are skeptical to come and give them a try.

"It takes time," she said. "No good thing happens overnight. It's improving daily."

Costain said once the greens are where they should be he wants to see more member events at the golf course.

"I think the people of Siloam will be impressed by next year and will want to start coming out there," he said.