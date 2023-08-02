Best beach advice? Stay on it

A while back Tammy and I went to Pensacola, Fla., with some friends. Given a choice, I'd rather be at Branson or Gatlinburg than the "Redneck Riviera." But since my wife was born in Pensacola, and the beach is in her blood, we're frequently going to visit the City of Five Flags.

And it's OK. I can sit on a beach, under an umbrella, and vegetate for long periods of time without much difficulty, other than the occasional intrusive thought that I need to be doing something more productive. There are fascinating points of interest nearby, including the National Naval Aviation Museum, a place where I could literally spend days immersed in the study of the hundreds of exhibits. And the food is outstanding. In fact, I have never eaten at a place on Pensacola Beach where the food was not exceptional.

Going in the water, though, is another story. I usually do so with a certain amount of apprehension. Not because I've seen the movie "Jaws," but because of an event that happened many years ago.

We were in the shallows of Pensacola Bay with our infant daughter in a small wading pool. (The bayside water is usually more calm than the gulfside.) We were pushing her along on the surface when I felt a flutter underneath my left foot. Before my brain formed the thought that something was wrong, I felt a searing pain in the side of my foot, as if it had been stabbed with a red-hot ice pick.

The pain was incredible, and unrelenting. Tammy managed to support me and carry our daughter back to the car, and off to the hospital we went.

In an ER treatment room, I told my story to the attending doctor, and as he listened he smiled and nodded. He then went to a cabinet, pulled out a large rectangular plastic container, and filled it with hot water. He came to the table on which I was sitting and placed my foot in the water.

To this day, I still have trouble believing what happened next.

The pain stopped. It didn't just ease up over the next five minutes. It stopped immediately, as if a switch had been flipped. When the ER doc saw my slack-jawed reaction, he explained to me what had happened.

"You stepped on a stingray," said the doctor. "They have sharp barbs in their tails, and when they are threatened they will jab those barbs into whatever it is that is threatening them. The barbs have a poison in them that causes intense pain."

"But," he continued, "heat deactivates the poison. We'll leave your foot in there for a bit, write you a scrip for some pain meds and antibiotics, and send you on your way. Oh, and when you're in the water, shuffle your feet along instead of picking them up and putting them down. You're less likely to step directly on a ray that way."

I learned a lot that day. About the type of pain a stingray can inflict. About shuffling my feet to avoid stepping on the creatures. About the fact that heat deactivates the poison that's in a stingray barb. (And coincidentally, about the rationale in the old saw about dealing with stingray jabs and jellyfish stings with a certain bodily function.) But the most important thing I learned that day I still practice religiously whenever I go to Florida with Tammy.

Stay on the beach.