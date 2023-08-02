Manage Subscription
Demonstrating explosives

by Marc Hayot | August 2, 2023 at 11:50 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Camper Jace Randolph got to try on the helmet to the Bentonville Bomb Squads safety suit. Three members of the Bentonville Bomb Squad visited the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp on Tuesday, July 25, and demonstrated their equipment.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Corporal Pippin of the Bentonville Bomb Squad demonstrated his Spartan robot to youngsters on July 25 at the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp hosted by the Siloam Springs Police Department and Fire Department. Pippin and other members of the bomb squad demonstrated other equipment.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader An explosive device is detonated on July 25 at the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Director Carol Smiley got to detonate an explosive on Tuesday, July 25, at the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp. That day's session of camp featured an appearance by the Bentonville Bomb Squad.

  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Corporal Pippin of the Bentonville Bomb Squad demonstrated his Spartan robot to youngsters on July 25 at the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp hosted by the Siloam Springs Police Department and Fire Department. Pippin and other members of the bomb squad demonstrated other equipment.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader An explosive device is detonated on July 25 at the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Director Carol Smiley got to detonate an explosive on Tuesday, July 25, at the Siloam Springs Police-Fire Camp. That day's session of camp featured an appearance by the Bentonville Bomb Squad.
  

Print Headline: Demonstrating explosives

