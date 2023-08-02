LETTER Ambiguous genetalia

Ambiguous genetalia

"Ambiguous genitalia is when an infant's external genitals don't appear to be clearly either male or female. The genitals may be incompletely developed, or the baby may have characteristics of both sexes. The external sex organs may not match the internal sex organs or genetic sex. Ambiguous genitalia isn't a disease, it's a disorder of sex development." See Ambiguous genitalia, Symptoms and causes, Mayo Clinic, online.

Some babies are born with physical sexual birth defects, i.e., both internal testicles and the uterus. Without surgery and hormone therapy, the person is neither male nor female.

Everyone knows birth defects occur. Babies with cleft palates are common. Less common are babies born with acrania, the upper part of the skull does not form, leaving the brain exposed, acrania is uniformly fatal, the babies die either prior to birth or shortly after. Acrania can be detected during the first trimester. Nancy Davis was denied abortion in Louisiana when her baby was confirmed with acrania.

Chelsea Stovall's third baby was determined to be developing without a diaphragm; the intestines encircled the heart. The baby was inviable. She was denied an abortion in Arkansas. Watch the 5-minute video of the Stovall's ordeal, google: Abortion ban causes complications for Arkansan family/thv11.com.

There are only two probable causes for birth defects: either God the Father is responsible or Mother Nature is responsible. Mother Nature has never authored a book explaining her thoughts and actions, but God has.

Moses quoted God claiming responsibility for birth defects.

The Lord said to him, "Who gave human beings their mouths? Who makes them deaf or mute? Who gives them sight or makes them blind? Is it not I, the Lord?" Exodus 4:11.

Clake's Commentary -- Psalms 139:16. Thine eyes did see my substance and in thy book all my members were written when as yet there was none of them. -- "All those members lay open before God's eyes to the least figuration of the body of the child in the womb."

God creates birth defects, causes miscarriages and stillbirths (Numbers 5:21 and Hosea 9:14-15). Verse 16 -- "Even if they bear children, I will slay their cherished offspring."

Most Christians and some leaders are woefully ignorant of the whole truth of what is written in their Bible. Many other Christian leaders are either intellectual pygmies or have a selfish agenda.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs