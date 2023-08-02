Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Obituaries

by Marc Hayot | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Reed

Nancy Ann Reed, 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Ft. Smith, Ark., to William Leroy Reed and Ethel May Jones Reed.

She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Arkansas and worked for the Boast Rehab and Rehabilitation Center, a nonprofit that works with mentally and physically handicapped people.

She is survived by her daughter, Christina Ames, of Bella Vista, Ark.; brother, Mike Snow, of Van Buren, Ark.; sister, Margaret Reed, of Ft. Smith, Ark.; and two grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur, Ark. Brother Craig Ingram will officiate the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte .com.

Print Headline: Obituaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Torres announces for House seat
by Marc Hayot
Anderson imparts life lessons through stories
by Marc Hayot
Back on course
by Marc Hayot
An artistic celebration
by Marc Hayot
Demonstrating explosives
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT