Obituaries

Nancy Ann Reed, 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Ft. Smith, Ark., to William Leroy Reed and Ethel May Jones Reed.

She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Arkansas and worked for the Boast Rehab and Rehabilitation Center, a nonprofit that works with mentally and physically handicapped people.

She is survived by her daughter, Christina Ames, of Bella Vista, Ark.; brother, Mike Snow, of Van Buren, Ark.; sister, Margaret Reed, of Ft. Smith, Ark.; and two grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur, Ark. Brother Craig Ingram will officiate the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

