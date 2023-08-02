Panthers getting ready for full pads

The Siloam Springs football team is about to transition from practicing in shorts and T-shirts to full pads ahead of the first day of school and the official arrival of the 2023 season.

The ninth through 12th graders will continue working the rest of this week from 6-9:30 a.m. every day, then go in full pads from 6-7:30 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. beginning on Monday.

Those practice periods will not only include time on the field, but also time in the weight room and in meetings and film sessions.

"Honestly, I feel like we're a little ahead of the curve of where we need to be," Panther head coach Brandon Craig said following Tuesday morning's workout. "We had a good summer and we've got some veterans coming back, so I feel like as far as information and what we're trying to do scheme-wise we're ahead of where we need to be. Now it's just about conditioning and getting to where we need to be now."

Craig said the coaches will continue the ongoing process of implementing the plays and schemes the Panthers will be using on Friday nights this fall.

"We're constantly installing stuff, but the good thing is most of them have heard it and they have a grasp of it, so it goes really fast," he said.

The Siloam Springs ninth graders will play a scrimmage game at Fort Smith Southside on Monday, Aug. 14, while the high school squad hosts Southside on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in a benefit game.