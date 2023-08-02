Manage Subscription
Planning for Christmas

by Marc Hayot | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa Claus (left) informs Cammi Hevener whether she was on the naughty or nice list at last year's Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Christmas in July is an event that has drawn participation from entities such as the Lifetime Movie Network and the Heritage League of Siloam Springs.

This past weekend, the Heritage League held its annual Christmas in July to decide the date and theme for Breakfast with Santa and the annual Light up Siloam Christmas parade, said Trace Henley, the past president of the Heritage League.

According to a press release from current Heritage League President Abby Trinidad, the theme for this year's Breakfast with Santa and Christmas parade will be Reindeer Games.

This year's Breakfast with Santa will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Ticket prices for the event will be posted later to the Heritage League's Facebook page, according to a statement released by the Heritage League.

The Christmas parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 near the middle school on Holly Street and run to the Masonic Lodge. Information on float registration will be coming soon, according to the release.

