‘Scrum’ by insiders on state’s top court may backfire in ‘24

This is not a "if one is good, more is surely better," kind of internal politics playing out daily down at the Arkansas State Supreme Court complex.

Clearly there was/were/is "something troubling" when three of the sitting seven justices want to be chief justice – all at the same time.

Clearly only one of the justices is up for reelection, and not one of these three, so now seems the time to try for the top spot. Chief Justice Dan Kemp, of Mountain View, is turning 70 and to remain on the bench will lose part of his retirement benefits (by state law) if he sought another term in office.

And that is how a very early announcement by Justice Rhonda Wood was indeed planned.

Replace Chief Justice Kemp, a moderate, with a slightly more conservative sitting justice on the high court.

But could the ascension of Wood, who has had a rather troubled past in associating with known lobbying interests and other former political leaders who have not always followed the rules, come back to damage her shot at the top spot?

Maybe so?

Wood was named in the investigation and testified at the fraud trial of former state Republican chairman Gilbert Baker. Gilbert was acquitted.

Wood while testifying at Gilbert's trial said she "... never talked with former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio." Maggio was convicted for a bribery conviction for altering a jury's award in a nursing home abuse/death case from $5.2 million to $1 million. That case another allegation sent Maggio, a sitting Circuit Court Judge, to prison.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, found on April 7, 2022 "no wrongdoing" and dismissed a complaint against Justice Wood.

Thirteen months after the discussion of the ethics complaint, May 2023, Wood announces for Chief Justice.

The Arkansas Constitution of 1874 was amended to allow the Arkansas General Assembly to increase the number to seven judges, which it did by Act 205 of 1925. The seven Arkansas Supreme Court justices are elected in state-wide non-partisan races, and serve staggered terms, such that it is unlikely all members of the court would be replaced in one election.

Following the death of State Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne this summer, many thought the gubernatorial appointment to his seat might styme some of the many candidates out there raring for a seat in the state's highest bench.

But the quick appointment of Cody Hiland by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, certainly took conservative Hiland out of the possible running for the Chief Justice Spot.

If Wynne had not passed, many in the know were certain, Hiland was aiming at the soon-to-be-open Chief Justice spot.

So now with Hiland on the court, the plans to replace the Chief Justice spot continues but very differently.

But who would have thought that two other sitting justices, Justice Barbara Webb and Justice Karen Baker enter this fray for the top seat.

Webb is the spouse of former GOP Chairman Doyle Webb, who now serves on the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Both Webb's are considered insiders to the Sanders administration. Baker, a moderate, however, is one of the longest serving justices on the court since 2011.

All these three running are safe candidates, in that this political race will not endanger their current seats on the state's highest court.

Just to be clear, Justice Shawn Womack, of Mountain Home, is running to maintain his seat on the state Supreme Court. His term ends in 2024 if not re-elected.

To date, there has been no announced candidate for Womack's seat.

So, one would guess an outside the court candidate might choose not to run head-to-head against the incumbent. Justice Womack, one of the grumpier and more conservative members of the court, would love to be in the 'scrum' with these three justices for the top spot.

A runoff with a field of three is almost a certainty.

But that looks like it could also mean a runoff within the current court membership if no one enters except the three justices in this "scrum" for power.

Again, it is a long time from the primary elections to the November 2024 vote.