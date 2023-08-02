Manage Subscription
Senior center menu

by Staff Reports | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Aug. 2-Aug. 4

W – Chicken and broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll w/sauce, cake

TH – Lasagna, Caesar salad, breadstick, emerald pears

F – Pork roast w/gravy, au gratin potatoes, country trio veggies, cornbread

Aug. 7-Aug. 11

M – Chicken jambalaya, dirty rice, pinto beans, cornbread, cookie

T – Beer battered cod, black-eyed peas, creamy coleslaw, hush puppies, orange zephyr whip

W – Cheesy beef and potatoes, whole kernel corn, roll, fruit crisp

TH – Turkey club sandwich w bacon, lettuce & tomato, macaroni salad, dill pickle, pear, fresh fruit Oreo parfait

F – Taco stuffed baked potato, garden salad/dressing/salsa w/chips, watermelon chunks

Aug. 14-Aug. 18

M – Creamy mushroom chicken pasta, stewed tomatoes, garlic toast, apple

T – BBQ pork sandwich, potato wedges, coleslaw, melon chunks

W – Chicken soft taco, lettuce/Pico/sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit deluxe

TH – Roast beef w/gravy, new potatoes, mixed veggies, roll, poke cake

F – Chicken and rice casserole, broccoli & carrots, roll, spiced peaches

Aug. 21-Aug. 25

M- Goulash, mixed veggies, bread, mixed berries

T – Poppy seed chicken, green beans, glazed carrots, roll, cookie

W – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, roll, ice cream

TH – Chef salad w/turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, ranch dressing, club crackers, fruited yogurt cup

F – Chicken fried steak, potatoes w/gravy, Capri veggies, roll, cookie

Aug. 28-Aug. 31

M – Ham and beans, potatoes & onions, cornbread, fruit crisp

T – Chicken taco salad w/creamy Baja dressing, corn & black beans, chips & salsa, cookie

W – Baked ziti, roasted Brussel sprouts, garlic bread, pineapple & mandarin orange cake

TH – Chicken salad scoop, croissant, broccoli salad, potato chips, fresh strawberries

Print Headline: Senior center menu

