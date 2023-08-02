Should kettlebells be added to workout?

When it comes to a workout plan, the first approach we usually default to is cardio. (Got to get those fat-burn zone minutes, right?) Though cardiovascular exercise is good for you, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends 150 minutes of aerobic activity per week and two or more days of strength training.

A fun way to do that is to incorporate kettlebells into your routine. Kettlebells are a type of weight with a handle used for exercises that combine cardiovascular, strength and flexibility training. They are made of cast iron, usually weigh from 4 to 105 pounds and are something small you can easily add to your home gym.

Kettlebells allow you to work for multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping you build strength, endurance and power. Additionally, because the weight is distributed differently than traditional weights, kettlebells engage stabilizing muscles often neglected by conventional weight-lifting exercises. This method also increases heart rate while helping you improve your balance, coordination, posture and core strength.

However, you must have good form and technique to use a kettlebell effectively. When performing any exercise with a kettlebell, start with a light weight and focus on form. As your strength and stability increase, you can move up in weight.

Most kettlebell exercises involve swinging, pressing or squatting the kettlebell while keeping your arms close to your body. Kettlebell exercises are most effective with slow, controlled movements targeting multiple muscle groups.

When using a kettlebell, be sure to listen to your body, as pushing yourself too hard can lead to injury. Keep your form correct and take breaks when needed. With practice and proper technique, you can maximize the benefits of using a kettlebell for an effective workout.

Here are two beginner exercises you can do with kettlebells to get the most out of your workout:

Squats – This exercise is great for building lower-body strength. Hold a kettlebell with both hands and place it at chest level. Bend your knees until your thighs parallel the ground. Drive through your heels to stand up straight again.

Swings – This is a great exercise for strength and power. Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold the kettlebell in front of you. Using both hands, swing it between your legs and then thrust it forward until your arms are parallel to the ground.

Though combining strength and cardio is important, please talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. Don't have a healthcare provider to talk to about your workout regimen? No problem! You can find one near you by visiting https://bit.ly/PCP_Online.