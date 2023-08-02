Siloam Springs tops at Branson





The Siloam Springs Lady Panthers have yet to play a volleyball game in the 2023 season, but they're already experiencing success on the court.

The varsity and junior varsity squads won their respective brackets in the Licking Sports Volleyball Camp held July 24-26 at Branson, Mo.

"It was a really positive experience," said first-year volleyball coach Carrie Thammarath. "That camp was good for building our team chemistry because we stayed overnight at a hotel and were doing activities together off the court. And we got a lot of games in."

The teams started the week with a trip to Silver Dollar City on Sunday, then lined up on the volleyball court for games, games and more games.

"We split the team into jayvee and varsity -- the girls know that's not permenant for the whole year -- and between those two squads we played a total of 20 games in three days," Thammarath said, "so it was a very good experience having two teams entered and getting a lot of games against other teams."

There were just over 50 varsity squads participating in the camp. Thammarath said many of the schools brought junior varsity teams with some bringing multiple jayvee entrees.

"I think the total got to be about 120 teams," she said.

Games were played at high schools in and around the Branson area.

Siloam Springs' varsity team, which played a total of 10 games over the three days, had to finish with three wins in a row to claim the bracket title.

"We won the bracket our jayvee team was put in and and we won the varsity bracket we were entered in," Thammarath said. "Those brackets were based on our registration form, so we didn't play to get seeded into a bracket. We were already put into a bracket."

The coach said the Lady Panthers were very happy to see the results, especially after the amount of work they'd put in leading up to the camp.

"It was really encouraging because we've been working so hard this summer," she said. "We did two-a-days the first week after dead week and they had a couple of practices they had to come to in June or else they had to make them up, whereas a lot of schools don't do that. They just one one practice a day after dead week. So it was real encouraging because we had been going above and beyond with the amount of time we were putting in, so to be able to win it after putting in all that extra work made it feel -- to me and to the girls -- that it really paid off because they saw how much better they'd gotten and how much better they played compared to the other teams."

Another benefit the team received from the camp was the bonding experience.

"I don't want the girls to feel like they're on two separate teams," Thammarath said, "so if one team was playing we were all over on their court. There were times when they were playing at the same time, especially when we were both advancing in the bracket, but given the opportunity, every girl was cheering on the players that were on the court, whether it was the jayvee bracket or the varsity bracket. It was really good to see that."

The Lady Panthers have a handful of practices left before school starts, including an Aug. 2 one-day camp at Prairie Grove. The varsity and jayvee squads will get to play five games each, which should help the teams continue their upward trends.

"As far as our growth rate, I think we're where we need to be," said Thammarath. "But I've been really intentional about telling the girls that we've put in the amount of work that some teams didn't put in, so if we get too relaxed or don't keep going at the pace we're going there might be teams that catch up. So we're having to be real intentional about, yes, we're where we want to be, but that's for right now. At the end of the season we need to be further. We're pleased with our growth, but we need to kieep working so we can stay on track."

Siloam Springs will play its Maroon and Gray games on Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. All grades will play at the Panther Activity Center.

Submitted photo The Siloam Springs varsity and junior varsity squads won their respective brackets at the Licking Sports Volleyball Camp held June 24-26 at Branson, Mo.





