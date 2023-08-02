Torres announces for House seat

Long-time Siloam Springs resident Randy Torres has announced his candidacy for House District 17.

Torres announced his candidacy a few weeks earlier for the House District 17 seat currently occupied by State Representative Delia Haak (R-17), who announced that she is not seeking re-election.

He also said that he has considered running since participating in the screening committee for the new city administrator.

"So I would say that was the catalyst for me to think about doing it," Torres said. "Of course, I had people reaching out to me telling me that Delia wasn't going to run for re-election and would I consider it."

Torres also said that over the past 22 years of working and serving in Siloam Springs, he developed some training, skills, and experiences that he could use as a state representative.

Who is Randy Torres?

Torres was born in Austin, Texas, and raised in Gonzales, Texas, on a ranch where he developed a strong work ethic. He attended Texas A&M University and obtained a bachelor's degree in animal science, Torres' resume states.

In 2001, Torres moved to Siloam Springs to enroll in the graduate program of John Brown University, where he obtained his master's degree in ministry in December 2003. Torres has served as the community pastor for Siloam Springs at Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, whose main campus is in Rogers, the resume states.

Along with serving as a pastor, Torres also worked at JBU as a senior graduate program representative helping students with their educational and career objectives, as well as other duties, the resume states.

Torres' resume states he received his second graduate degree in 2012, a master's degree in business administration in leadership and ethics. From there, Torres has worked at different businesses in Siloam Springs, including Arvest Bank, DaySpring, and presently at Generations Bank, where he serves as market president.

Torres said his platform will focus on economic development.

"If the communities and the state prosper, the people prosper," Torres said. "I think that's one of the most critical areas for quality of life that I think I would really prefer to focus on."

Torres said public service is an important component of his life. He volunteers at Cancer Resources, the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, and the Siloam Springs Public School Foundation.

Life outside of work

When Torres is not at work, he enjoys spending time with Molly, his wife of almost 30 years, and his children. Torres has two children, Allison Goodall and Christian Torres.

Torres said that his daughter Allison is an account executive for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and is expecting her first child with husband Robert next month. His son Christian works with the cardiovascular operating room team at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.

Torres said he considers community involvement a hobby but also enjoys boating and spending time on Beaver Lake in Rogers.

Drowning in opportunity

What does the future hold for Siloam Springs? Torres said the city is drowning in opportunity.

"I think that it's going to take some strategic leadership to enable our community to continue to experience planned growth for the future of our citizens and industries," Torres said.

Torres said he considers it a high honor to represent the constituents of the Siloam Springs area and promises to be a good listener, employ empathy and maintain his Christian witness.



