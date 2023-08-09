Annexation ordinance dead

City directors voted to send Ordinance 23-19 concerning the annexation of 2,860 acres back to city staff for further review and presenting it before the 2024 General Election.

If passed, Ordinance 23-19 would have brought the issue of annexation to the general ballot in November of this year. Instead, staff will work to change the ordinance and bring it back before the city board sometime before the 2024 General Election.

Amid a boardroom with every seat in the audience filled, and other members of the public waiting in the foyer due to a lack of space, Mayor Judy Nation asked the board if the second reading of Ordinance 23-19 could be heard at the start of the meeting. The directors approved the action with a vote of 6-0 with Director David Allen absent.

Before proceeding Nation asked how many of the audience members were here to speak against the annexation. All but one audience member raised their hands.

"So having said that and knowing that that is the consensus, pretty much of everyone in this room," Nation said, "I'm going to ask the directors if I can have a motion to remove this annexation consideration from our agenda to be considered at a later time by the staff to be brought back to you all after further meetings and more information is given."

Before the directors voted, Director Reid Carroll said everyone is 15 months out from the 2024 General Election and wanted any new ordinance to go to a vote of the people in 2024.

"I think 15 months would be a wonderful time for due diligence to see that we get this done properly," Carroll said.

Nation said that she believes that is where staff was leaning so they would be able to gather the needed information and hold public meetings.

Director Lesa Rissler said she wanted to make sure the city holds a lot of public meetings so people will have the chance to provide their input early. Director Mindy Hunt wanted to clarify that if a new proposal is brought back it will probably look different than the current one.

Nation said that would be the case. The directors voted 6-0 to remove the ordinance and send it back to staff.

Nation then called for a five-minute recess to allow those leaving to make their way out of the boardroom and foyer in an orderly manner before moving on to public comment.

During the public comment portion of the meeting two citizens had comments about the annexation.

Steve DeVoe said he received a notice from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration which states that there will be a 2% tax increase beginning on Oct. 1 for the residents affected by the annexation.

Nation deferred to City Attorney Jay Williams who said he had not seen anything like that.

"I don't know what authority they would have to do anything until the measure was was passed by this board and a vote of the people," Williams said.

Nation said staff will check into that but agreed that is not what would happen normally unless the board would have passed it to be put on the ballot for November.

Rick Busse asked the board how they determine what will be annexed into the city.

"Before we were putting an annexation, you all went clear to almost the city limits," Busse said. "But nobody's ever talked to us if we want to be annexed or not. So it seems like to me when you go into an annexation it's sort of like a dictatorship ... So we'd like to know out here how you determine what land you're going to take and what to annex and what you're not."

During the director reports, a few board members commented on the annexation. Hunt said that every two or three years, the board meets to set goals and this one was a board goal brought up in 2020 and mentioned again in 2022 and the board set a hearing for this quarter.

She also said she appreciates staff's willingness to be flexible with how and when the board continues with this. Rissler also thanked staff.

"They did exactly what we asked them to do in 2020 when we had our board goals," Rissler said. "We asked them to put this time and effort into this."

Carroll commented on the annexation and what is going to transpire in the next three, five, 10 and 20 years.

"Some of you may have read or heard that we are now considered a super region in this area," Carroll said, "all the way from Tulsa to the corridor, from Bentonville (to the) Fayetteville area. And what that means is growth and the state line where we we connect with Oklahoma."

Carroll also said he was told that Siloam Springs has the highest entry rate into Arkansas. Carroll said that is what he has been told and he believes the entry point from Memphis, Tenn., was the first.

Another point that Carroll made is that Highway 412 was going to become an interstate in the next 20-25 years. He also said that anyone who lives on the edge of town and thinks things are going to stay the same would be in for a surprise.

"We are growing," Carroll said. "We're slated to double the population by 2040. In this last census, I think it was 18,000 something, and we don't do that by not having some growth ... We have an opportunity and it stands before us and we can put our head in the sand or we can be proactive, intentional and calculated and do this with excellence together."

Carroll said he doesn't want to give up Mayberry anymore than the rest of the city but the citizens are the ones who make that great and are the ones that are going to keep it that way.

Smiley echoed everything that Carroll said and also said that the majority of people came to the meeting because annexation was going to be discussed.

"I think when you are a growing community annexation is inevitable," Smiley said. "but it affects you personally, and I understand that. And people do not like change. But at some point annexation is going to come about and I hope we can all work together."

City directors also voted and heard the following items:

Consent Agenda

Approving workshop minutes for the July 18 workshop.

Approving the regular meeting minutes for the city board meeting on July 18.

Approving the dedication of utility easements for 1200 North Carl Street.

Approving the annual memorandum of understanding between the city and Siloam Springs School District for school resource officers in the amount of $303,233.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-20 regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road from R-2 (Residential medium) to C-1 (General commercial) on its first reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-21 concerning the rezoning of the 2000 block of Brashears Road from C-2 (Roadway commercial) to I-1 (Industrial) on its first reading.

Resolutions

Remanding Resolution 33-43 concerning a preliminary plat development permit concerning 3095 North Mount Olive Street back to the planning commission's Sept. 15 meeting.

Approving Resolution 42-43 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the 1300 to 1800 block of North Dogwood Street.

Approving Resolution 43-23 concerning a significant development permit for 320 North Simon Sager Avenue.

Approving Resolution 44-23 regarding a significant development permit for the 2000 block of Brashears Road.

Approving Resolution 45-23 concerning a significant development permit for 850 Highway 412 West.

Staff reports

Youth Baseball update.

Second quarter non-profit reports from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Siloam Springs History Museum and Main Street Siloam Springs.

Acting city administrator's report.