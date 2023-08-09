Arrests and citations

July 31

Michael Aaron Moog, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jonathan Christopher Sepulveda, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; no drivers license; reckless driving.

Justin Danny Lour, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Lindsay Jane Cox, 32, arrested in connection with open container in a motor vehicle; failure to appear.

Aug. 1

Jason Eric Lescard, 48, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

Jonathan Neal Williams, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Megan Nicole Smith, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nitasha Marie Tiner, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 2

Wyatt Augustus Clough, 25, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree; false imprisonment second degree; interference with emergency communications first degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; assault - third degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Lonnie Smith, 60, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Elizabeth Whitney Dawdy, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 3

Christopher William Hook, 49, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons.

Jayden Johnson, 18, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

Joseph Daniel Lozano, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Linsey Sky Johnson, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Ricardo Rodriguez Murillo, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Alejandro Cruz, 33, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Gregory Christopher Mollica, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Christina Irene Ames, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; possession of a controlled substance.

Ted Toby, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jake Garnett Yarberry, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Raymond Michael Helfin, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear; financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud; obstructing governmental operations.

Steven Shayne Hawley, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 4

Christopher S Rasco, 38, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; driving or boating while intoxicated.

Aug. 5

Anthony Wayne Stonecipher, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 6

Eduardo T. Chavez, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Felipe Wilfredo Lopez-Joj, 21, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no drivers license; disregarding stop sign; possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Allen Coughran, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.