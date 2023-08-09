Breakfast kicks off 2023-24 school year

It is said that the best way to start a new day is with a hearty breakfast. The Siloam Springs School District, with the help of the city's Chamber of Commerce and its many business members, started the district's 2023-24 school year with a hearty breakfast event Monday morning at the Panther Activity Center.

"It was a fantastic event and a great way to celebrate the 680 employees in our school system making a positive difference in the lives of so many young people," said Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Hulbert. "We're just so thankful to be here to celebrate the people impacting kids."

Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins, who is beginning his fifth year in that position, said, "It's exciting to have our Chamber and our business community supporting our teachers as we come back to school. It helps us to know we have a whole lot of community support, that we have investment in our kids here in our school district and we're very appreciative of that."

After Hulbert opened the event with some welcoming remarks, Chamber Board Chairman Tim Estes, who is also the pastor of New Life Church, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a prayer by John Brown University President Chip Pollard. Remarks were then made by presenting sponsors Brian Jackson, president of Hight-Jackson Associates, and Larra Donaldson, co-owner of Sam's Furniture.

JBU's new staff members were then introduced by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Rob Norwood and the new employees of the Siloam Springs School District were introduced by Wiggins.

The district's principals, dressed up in inflatable costumes, then took part in a series of fun contests before Chamber staff and representatives held a drawing for many gifts of services and cash donated by area businesses.

"I'm really appreciative to the Chamber and for Arthur," Wiggins said. "They do a lot of work in getting all the prizes together and to get the vendors here to celebrate our teachers and to make them feel special when they come back. Our teachers have a week of work here ahead of them and this is a good way to start that and to kick it off in a positive spirit."

Hulbert said, "The Chamber's overjoyed and thankful to be a part of it. We want to thank the many businesses for making this possible. They really went above and beyond to celebrate the people making a difference in our kids lives. In Siloam Springs we love our community, we love our town and we love our students and we're just happy to be a part of it. It's probably one of my favorite events every year."