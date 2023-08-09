Happy birthday!

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Bambi Lawlis (right), shown getting a hug from Chamber of Commerce representative Cammi Hevener, not only won a door prize at Monday's 2023 Back to School Breakfast event, but also celebrated her birthday on that day and got to wear a sash and some cool birthday glasses. Lawlis is the secretary for Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Bambi Lawlis (right), shown getting a hug from Chamber of Commerce representative Cammi Hevener, not only won a door prize at Monday's 2023 Back to School Breakfast event, but also celebrated her birthday on that day and got to wear a sash and some cool birthday glasses. Lawlis is the secretary for Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Bambi Lawlis (right), shown getting a hug from Chamber of Commerce representative Cammi Hevener, not only won a door prize at Monday's 2023 Back to School Breakfast event, but also celebrated her birthday on that day and got to wear a sash and some cool birthday glasses. Lawlis is the secretary for Superintendent Jody Wiggins.