Helping students succeed

by Marc Hayot | August 9, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Siblings Angel (left), Ailyn and Aislyn Sanchez-Hernandez were all smiles after receiving their school supplies at the Bright Futures Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Intermediate School. A total of 950 students and families were helped during the event.

Photo submitted Bright Future Backpack Giveaway volunteers (from left) Addison Pitcher, Candace Foster, Cheryl Dail, Damien Cooke, Joel Young, Sharon Grier, Pastor Jeremy DeGroot and Adrienne Cooke pose for a photo while giving away backpacks at the Bright Futures Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 5 at the Intermediate School. The backpacks contained school supplies for the necessary grade; free headphones/earbuds from Vital Church and shoes for students from Sam's Furniture. Families also received ice cream from Horizon Church and free books for students from Bright Futures.

Photo submitted Familes gathered at the Bright Futures Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Intermediate School. According to Bright Futures Coordinator Tiffany Hansen, 950 students signed up to receive backpacks and school supplies. Other organizations that provided information and resources for families were Community Clinic, Manna Center and the Siloam Springs Public Library.

photo Photo submitted Bright Future Backpack Giveaway volunteers (from left) Addison Pitcher, Candace Foster, Cheryl Dail, Damien Cooke, Joel Young, Sharon Grier, Pastor Jeremy DeGroot and Adrienne Cooke pose for a photo while giving away backpacks at the Bright Futures Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 5 at the Intermediate School. The backpacks contained school supplies for the necessary grade; free headphones/earbuds from Vital Church and shoes for students from Sams Furniture. Families also received ice cream from Horizon Church and free books for students from Bright Futures.
Print Headline: Helping students succeed

