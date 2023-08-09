Herald-Leader obituaries for August 9, 2023

Ruth Doris Stricker

Ruth Doris Stricker, 90, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died August 3, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on September 26, 1932, to Elmer Sullivan and Jessie Sullivan in Clayton, Oklahoma. Ruth married George Stricker on April 13, 1952, in Gentry, Arkansas. She enjoyed cross stitching, playing the piano, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sons, Michael Stricker and Danny Stricker, and three siblings, Dale Sullivan, Vera Davies, and Nell Rose Frizzell.

She is survived by her children, Roger Stricker and wife Kay of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Sheila Wright and husband Steven of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Kimberly Phillips of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Brian Stricker of Gentry, Arkansas; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY