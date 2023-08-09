Improving gut health with probiotics

If you hear the word "bacteria," you might think of something slimy and green living in a laboratory, but believe it or not, we still encourage you to consume it. We know that sounds strange (and, let's be honest, gross), but probiotics are living microorganisms, usually bacteria, that actually can improve your digestion. You can find them naturally in many food items and also take them as supplements.

Probiotics are usually referred to as "helpful" or "friendly" bacteria as they can eliminate unhealthy bacteria that might lead to medical problems. They can improve your gut health, benefit your digestion, aid immunity and even support weight loss.

Studies suggest probiotics even fight obesity by producing hormones that manage hunger – like ghrelin and leptin – and increase the proteins in your body that control fat.

Other than that, these beneficial bacteria help break down food, increase the absorption of nutrients and decrease inflammation in the gut. These benefits allow you to feel fuller for longer and help you lose weight by burning calories and fat.

If you're looking to increase your probiotic intake and reap the benefits of good bacteria for your gut health, there are many foods you can incorporate into your diet. The most common sources of probiotics are fermented foods, such as:

Yogurt

Kefir

Sauerkraut

Kimchi

Kombucha

Tempeh

Remember that the best way to get the benefits of fermented foods is to eat small portions of probiotics daily. It also would help to diversify your microbe intake by mixing it up.

For example, Tim Spector, author of The Diet Myth: The Real Science Behind What We Eat, recommends a shot of kefir every morning, then kimchi and kombucha two to three times per week. But if you like a certain fermented food more than others, go with your gut!

