Meet the press





SPRINGDALE -- Six Siloam Springs seniors joined their head coach after a morning practice Thursday, Aug. 3, to take part in the 2023 NWA Football Media Day held in the Northwest Health Community Room at Arvest Ballpark.

Representing the Panthers along with Coach Brandon Craig were noseguard Justin Burton; running back Alex Derwin; center Brock Gold; offensive tackle Noah Race; inside receiver Quinten Motsinger; and wide receiver Cameron Stafford.

Craig, who answered questions from the media after posing with his players for photos and before sitting down for an interview with Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Sports Editor Graham Thomas, said he and his players were happy to represent their team and be a part of the event.

"We're just excited people are covering high school football and that they're including us because we're kind of on the outside of the northwest Arkansas area, the corridor," he said. "But we're excited to be a part of it."

As for the upcoming campaign, Craig said he and the Panthers are "really looking forward to the season," adding that the coaches and players have "put a lot of hard work in this summer and in the offseason." He assured the media the Panthers "are going to come out and compete in each game."

While Burton said he is "excited" about the upcoming season, he noted that being a part of the NWA Media Day was a privilege.

"Not everybody gets to do it," he said. "I'm just excited to be here and I'm really excited about the season. I'm hoping to have a great season with these guys."

Derwin said he was "just ready to put my pads on and go." Echoing Burton's thoughts, Derwin said being chosen for media day "is a privilege and I'm glad Coach Craig picked me." He added, "I'm just ready to go."

Gold said, "As a senior, I'm excited for the start of the season and want us to be successful in our senior year. This is nice. It's a privilege to be here."

Motsinger agreed. "It's an honor," he said. "I didn't get to do this last year and it makes me feel like I have a more important role on the team."

He added that attending the media day event seemed to bring the 2023 season kickoff into sharper focus.

"It's nice getting back into football," he said. "It's like reality is coming, football season is starting and the next three months are going to be a lot of fun."

Race said he was also honored to be attending media day.

"It's a nice privilege to be here," he said. "I didn't get to come here last year, so being selected to be here this year feels nice."

He said that while going into his last year of high school football "is scary," he's also looking forward to it.

"I'm very excited to start it and do my best," he said.

Stafford also said getting to participate in media day this year was special after he, too, missed out on the event as a junior.

"It's an honor," he said. "I also didn't get to come last year and this makes me feel like being kind of a leader on this team."

When asked if he was ready for his senior year of football, Stafford said, "I bet all the seniors would agree with me that it came really fast, but we're all ready, the team's ready and we're ready to go get those wins."

The Panthers host Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday, Aug. 15, for an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game beginning at 6 p.m. at Panther Stadium. The Panthers will then host Rogers Heritage in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

Charlie Kaijo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig finishes an interview with reporter Graham Thomas Thursday, Aug. 3, during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.





