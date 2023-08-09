If you are still a supporter the 45th U.S. president, you owe it to yourself to read the indictment in the latest federal criminal case of The United States of America vs. Donald J. Trump, defendant.

Read it at https://nwaonline.com/82indictment23/

If you dismiss the indictment as meaningless to your passionate devotion for the man and have declined to read it, I hope you snap out of the trance before your bags are being loaded on a plan headed to the jungles of Guyana.

I'm not even suggesting, necessarily, that you must relinquish your support. But I am saying that if that support is based on burying your head in the sand and ignoring all evidence of Trump's treasonous behavior toward our country, then you've moved beyond the role of political supporter and into Branch Davidian-style worship.

I think the evidence should convince every American that Donald Trump should never again obtain government authority again.

If you're of a mind that Donald Trump can do no wrong or that the wrong he does is somehow part of a grander, perhaps almost messianic, purpose, perhaps there's nothing that can possibly be said or documented to change your perspective.

Still, last week's indictment of the ex-president demands your attention. If you are to remain a supporter and something more than a brainwashed, manipulated robot, you've got to study what the leader of your dreams attempted to do to the United States of America.

He sought to rob the American people of their right to self-governance. That he was unable to do so is the result of key people in positions of responsibility who, at times berated by Trump or those working on his behalf, chose their oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution over one man's lust for power.

The democratic process cherished and adhered to by presidents from George Washington on were viewed as barriers to Donald Trump's grip on presidential authority. Rather than respect that process, the former president attempted to thwart it. Last week's indictment confirmed, using evidence from people who had worked in Trump's corner, what Americans all experienced in real time back in 2020 and 2021.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson would serve this nation well as a president, even though it's doubtful he'll get that opportunity.

Hutchinson, though, has continued to serve the nation and its people by consistently declaring that Donald Trump is not the right person to lead the nation or the Republic Party ever again.

"This indictment goes to the heart of our democracy, the heart of what it means to be an American, that we can peacefully transfer power from one administration to the next," Hutchinson said on television last week.

Separately, Hutchinson tweeted: "We, as Republicans, have a choice before us: The path of democracy and the rule of law OR the path of Donald Trump and chaos. I believe in our democracy, our rule of law and the American people."

In response, Hutchinson gets skewered on social media, perhaps some by automated "bots." But there are some who appear to practically worship Trump. "Trump is the new David," one defender of the former president wrote in chastising Hutchinson.

That, of course, is a reference to the biblical King David of Israel, a flawed human if there ever was one -- and they all have been. The suggestion is that Trump is somehow doing God's work despite his many crude, dehumanizing and illegal behaviors. Perhaps the biggest difference between David and The Donald can be captured in a single word: repentance.

Read the indictment. And spending a lot more time with the Bible wouldn't hurt, either.

Greg Harton is editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Opinions expressed are those of the author.