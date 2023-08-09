SSHS golf squads defeat Lincoln

SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs boys and girls golf teams posted victories over their Lincoln counterparts Monday afternoon in nine-hole matches played at The Links course in Springdale.

"They played great today," Siloam Springs coach Brooke DeGaish said of her golfers. "We're hoping to keep putting in plenty of practice to give us the best chance at conference."

Lady Panther junior Reese Sutulovich shot a personal-best 44 over the nine holes in leading Siloam Springs to a 150-165 victory over the Lady Wolves. Freshman Sawyer Smith shot a 52 and junior Bailey Church a 54 for Siloam Springs.

Lincoln was led by Kaylin Osnes' 51, one stroke ahead of Kristen Rhine's 52. Teammate Zella Pomeroy shot a 62. Kylee Jones carded a 65, but her score did not count toward the team score since Siloam Springs only had three players in the match.

Senior Boys

Sophomore A.J. Moore carded a 38 in leading the Panthers to a 186-204 win over the Lincoln Wolves.

Three juniors followed Moore in the scoring column for the Panthers: Landon Pool with a 42, Jaxson Devoe a 49 and Corbin Crook a 57. Freshman Coleman Wilcox rounded out the Panther scoring with a 57.

Kellar Price shot a 45 to pace the Wolves. Paxton Price followed with a 50, Korbin Pric a 53 and Harrison Coker-Gage a 56.

Ultimate Auto Group

HS Invitational

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Panthers and Lady Panthers opened their season with a trip to Mountain Home to compete in the 2023 Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational Golf Tournament held July 31-Aug. 1 at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.

Fourteen boys teams and seven girls squads participated in the tournament. Rogers won the boys' title with a 630. The Mounties were followed by Russellville, 642; Mountain Home Blue, 669; Providence, 691; Van Buren, 717, Harrison, 738; Alma, 755; Greenbrier, 756; Greenwood, 756; Mountain Home Gold, 762; Flippin, 797; Siloam Springs, 839; Shiloh Christian, 865; and Bergman, 894.

A.J. Moore finished 18th overall with a team-high 172 for Siloam Springs. He was followed in his team's scoring total by Landon Pool, who finished 55th with a 209; Jaxson Devoe, who finished 60th with a 225; Corbin Crook, who finished 62nd with a 233; and Jack Birr, who finished 67th with a 259.

Senior Girls

Mount St. Mary Academy claimed the girls' title with a 507, 60 strokes ahead of runner-up Russellville's 567. Greenwood finished third with a 637; Harrison fourth with a 666; Shiloh Christian fifth with a 696; Siloam Springs sixth with a 708; and Greenbrier seventh with a 786.

Reese Sutulovich was the low scorer for Siloam Springs, shooting a 213 to finish tied for 11th overall. Teammates Bailey Church (T20) and Sawyer Smith (T22) finished with scores of 244 and 251, respectively.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers host Lincoln Wednesday, Aug. 9, for 9-hole matches at Siloam Springs Golf Course beginning at 3:30 p.m. Siloam Springs' boys and girls matches with Har-Ber originally scheduled for Thursday at The Links course in Springdale have been cancelled.