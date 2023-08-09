I am continually humored by people's statements that there is no God. To make a dogmatic statement regarding any topic, the person must have evidence.

Okay, I hear you. You now ask if I can verify that there is a God. I have two possible responses. 1) Yes, there is a God, but I cannot prove it. Therefore, it's called faith. 2) Yes, there is a God, and I have evidence.

But with response #2, I better come up with some verification to back up my bold and confident statement. I'll get to that later.

But listen now. In order to make the statement that there is NO God, the person must go through the same logical process. 1) There is no God, and I cannot prove it. Therefore, it is called faith. 2) There is no God, and I have evidence.

But with that response, the person better come up with some verification to support that bold and confident statement.

Before I go any further, did you see that word "faith" regarding belief or no believe in God?

It takes a deep-seated faith to believe that there is no God. Why? Because there is absolutely no proof that there is no God. And the phrase "absolutely no proof" is fundamental to the discussion. So if you say there is no God, you made a statement of unfounded faith: blind faith.

Allow me to give a light-hearted anecdote.

An instructor was having a difficult time explaining that nature does not need a creator. In frustration, she told Tom to go to the window.

"Tom, do you see the tree outside?" Tom said he did.

"Do you see the grass out there?" Tom said yes.

"Look up, Tom. Do you see the sky?" Tom saw the sky.

"Okay, Tom. Did you see God?" Tom did not see God.

"That's my point, class. You can't see God because He isn't there!"

Another student asked for permission to speak, and the teacher granted permission.

"Tom, do you see me?" Tom wondered what she was getting at but said yes.

"Tom, do you see my brain?" Tom said no and asked her what her point was.

The student turned to the teacher and said, "Just because you cannot see my brain does not prove I don't have one. In like manner, just because we cannot see God, does not prove He does not exist."

That's simple logic.

The Bible says in II Corinthians 4:7 that we walk by faith, not by sight. But let's get back to point #2 above.

It is absolutely impossible to prove there is no God. There is no data base of information for that conclusion, and not one shred of evidence exists to conclude that there is no God. Therefore, the statement is based on ignorance, pain because God didn't answer our demand, refusal to accept a Higher Power than humankind, or any other humanistic rationale. But we do have an amazing database of information to substantiate that there is, indeed, a creator.

We'll start with more logic.

Lawn mowers cannot create themselves. The computer I am typing on cannot self-create.

The coffee I just finished did not make itself, nor did the cup holding the coffee self-materialize.

The first plant life had to have a ready-made root system to dissolve rock and dirt and absorb it as food. The first animal life-form had to have a ready-made system of recreating itself. Same with the first humans.

But let's get even more basic.

I challenge any self-proclaimed atheist, agnostic, humanist, pagan, idolater, Buddhist, Hinduist, Communist, or anyone else in the universe to logically and conclusively answer these two questions: 1) How did stuff materialize out of absolutely nothing? And 2) How did dissolved rocks become organic? No evolutionary debate matters until those are answered.

The so-called Big Bang doesn't hold water because that is ultimately based on stuff creating itself out of absolutely nothing. And a basic scientific principle declares that matter can be neither created nor destroyed. That negates the big bang.

But untold billions of galaxies with untold trillions of stars exist.

And we haven't even discussed DNA, genetics, and all that.

So, 1) admit that your denial of God is based on faith, 2) provide evidence that God does not exist, or 3) admit that Someone created all this.

That Someone can only be God, and we have evidence that He exists.

You don't believe me? That's okay. Let's continue next week.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and conference speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected].