Weather system cools down Panther practices

The Siloam Springs football team enjoyed a rare cool August preseason practice Monday morning after overnight showers dropped the temperatures to the mid 60s a day before the Panthers were to don full pads for the first time.

"I've watched (the weather) all weekend and it's just one of those things where we're going to have to work around it," said head coach Brandon Craig. "We don't have an indoor facility. But we've got two practices scheduled -- one in the morning and one in the afternoon -- and we're trying to manage the weather by being inside or outside based on what we see. If we're inside we're just watching film and lifting weights, but if we're outside we're trying to get a practice in."

The Panthers have been in helmets and shoulder pads since Aug. 2, which isn't the same as going in full pads, a change that ushers more contact into preseason camp which, in turn, will take the team's preparation for the upcoming season up a notch or two.

"It's just a matter of getting in 'real football' mode where everything counts," Craig said. "You go to these summer camps and you go through spring and it's not 'live,' and your thud tempo (isn't the same)."

Most coaches would rather start their "full pads" workouts with warmer temperatures, something they feel helps the players acclimate to the warmer temperatures that always greet the start of football seasons in Arkansas.

But at least, Craig said, the Panthers aren't the only ones working out in cooler conditions.

"It's a catch-22 because everybody should be going through the same thing we're going through in this area," he said. "Now in the river valley it's different, but we as coaches in the modern era have to deal with lightening, wet footballs ... we have all kinds of things we have to go with. But we have to do the right thing and we have to do what we're told and do the right thing for the kids. So if it's too hot we're off the field, if there's lightening we're off the field ... if something doesn't permit then we just have to make the best of it."

This week the Panthers are going through two practices a day, but it's not the usual "two-a-days" schedule teams have gone through in the past.

"It's hard to do two-a-days these days because kids have jobs and other commitments," said Craig. "But we told our kids, 'It's five days this year of two-a-days and we don't have any choice. We've got teachers meetings all day so we're going to go 6:30 in the morning, then walk over and do teachers meetings all day and then walk back over here and practice at 4 0'clock and that's just the way it is."

Craig said afternoon practices will most likely consist of special teams work and, if the bad weather hangs around, possibly more time indoors watching film and lifting weights.