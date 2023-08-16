



ON TAP

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Alma^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Farmington vs. Siloam Springs at JBU^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber, Arkansas Activities Association benefit game^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma scrimmages

Welch at Oaks-Mission^6 p.m.

Friday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma scrimmages

Colcord vs. Chelsea/Vinita/Quapaw at Vinita^6 p.m.

Kansas at Salina^6 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER

Evangel, Mo., at John Brown University^7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Gentry at Siloam Springs JV^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 7th at Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at Gravette^4 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Gravette^4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MENS SOCCER

John Brown University vs. Friends (Kan.), at JBU^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Gravette^6:30 p.m.

