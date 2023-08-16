ON TAP
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Alma^1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Farmington vs. Siloam Springs at JBU^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber, Arkansas Activities Association benefit game^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma scrimmages
Welch at Oaks-Mission^6 p.m.
Friday's Games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma scrimmages
Colcord vs. Chelsea/Vinita/Quapaw at Vinita^6 p.m.
Kansas at Salina^6 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
Evangel, Mo., at John Brown University^7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gentry at Siloam Springs JV^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 7th at Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 8th at Gravette^4 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Gravette^4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MENS SOCCER
John Brown University vs. Friends (Kan.), at JBU^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Gravette^6:30 p.m.
