Arrests and citations

Aug. 7

Demetrus Deshay Shelley, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Ashley Nicole Lee, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

KC Taylor Gregg, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

Jeremy Lee Hernandez, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jayme Lynn Stanton, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Regina Kitt Krell, 51 arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Gary Crawford Quick, 60, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Rodney Lee Ford, 52, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 8

Logan Xavier Murray, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Dylan Larry Ray Ballard, 30, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Kyle Christopher Christie, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Andrew Lawhorn, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Linda Marie Craighead, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 9

Tony Eugene Barnes, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Trevor J Woodcock, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Regena Lynn Hall, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 10

David Robert Williams, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements x2.

Charlene Nicole Baldwin, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Pat Htoo, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 11

Jon Joseph Montoya, 30, cited in connection with theft of property.

Aaron Michael Franks, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Dorelien Phizema, 27, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member/apprehension of imminent injury.

Marvin Joel Acte-Caal, 29, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 12

Jacques Cotez Mortez Wright, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Loren Lewellen, 37, arrested in connection with warrant service WR-22-575.

Ashley Nickol Lemons, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Christopher Deon Lemons, 39 arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Aug. 13

Edvin Gudiel Racanac Arana, 23, arrested in connection with DWI; no drivers license; hit and run accident

Adam Lee Compton, 19, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Andres Gallardo, 38, cited in connection with no drivers license; failure to appear.