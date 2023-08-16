City announces townhall for July 24

Senior Planner Ben Rhoads, during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, announced that the planning department will hold a town hall meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

The purpose of the meeting will be to give citizens a chance to learn all about the community planning process, according to Rhoads.

"So kind of a look underneath the hood," Rhoads said. "To pull back the curtain as to what we do day to day here at City Hall when these applications come before you, how they actually get to the form where you are reviewing them, how the staff reports are put together."

The planning department will also go over the technical review process Rhoads said. The planning department was asked by city leadership to put on the town hall in order to show people how applications get approved, Rhoads said.

The town hall will be kind of technical, but will help citizens better understand the planning process, Rhoads said. The planning commission, city board, media and area developers are also invited to the town hall, Rhoads said.

Rhoads said the planning department will do a slide show presentation and then open the meeting up for questions from the audience.

The planning commissioners also approved the following items:

Special use development permit for 928 Crow Street. This item will go before the city board on Sept. 5.

Special use development permit for 799 S. Lincoln St. This item will go before the city board on Sept. 5.

Special use development permit for 2790 Meridian Place Unit A. This item will go before the city board on Sept. 5.