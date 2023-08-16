Drivers should know, follow Isaac’s Law

I was in a state-required bus drivers' meeting one evening last week, trying to stay awake after a long day of route simulations and other meetings, when the presenter said a phrase that got my attention.

"Isaac's Law."

Let me tell you about Isaac.

In September of 2004, 9-year-old Isaac Brian was a 4th grader in the Bryant School District in central Arkansas. One afternoon he got off a school bus, and crossed the road. A 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, apparently oblivious to the fact that the bus was stopped and was discharging passengers with its red stop lights operating, drove by the bus and struck Isaac, killing him.

I can't begin to guess why she passed that bus. Maybe she was on her phone. Maybe she was day-dreaming. Maybe she was distracted. And maybe – and this bothers me – she was in a hurry, and believed that her priorities trumped all others. Whatever the case, her mistake cost the life of a child, and altered the lives of all of those involved in this tragedy forever.

Eventually, the driver of the vehicle that passed the stopped bus pled guilty to felony manslaughter. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 400 hours of community service and 10 years' probation. I thought this was a little lenient at the time, but later discovered that the plea was made at the request of Isaac's parents, who wanted the young woman to be able to stay out of prison so she could raise her own children. A nice demonstration of grace, of which there is too little in the world as it is.

Isaac's Law – Act 2128 – was passed by the Arkansas Legislature in 2005. The law stipulates that passing a school bus that is stopped and either picking up or discharging passengers is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500, jail time of up to 90 days and suspension of a driver's license for up to a year. It's a law that has "teeth," and for that I am thankful.

School has started, and the buses are on the roads now. And if this year is like every other year in the past, sometime in the next few weeks someone is going to drive by my bus while I'm stopped and am picking up or letting off kids. It's going to happen. And hopefully none of them will be in the road when it does.

Oh. One more thing. When that happens, the high-resolution cameras I have attached to my bus will see it all. The make and model of the offending vehicle. The license plate of the vehicle. And, under the right conditions, the face of the driver of the vehicle.

And then, following Arkansas law, I will write an incident report to which pictures of the vehicle, its license plate, and – hopefully – its driver will be attached. And all of that information will be sent to the county prosecutor's office in Bentonville. And then, some time later, some unfortunate soul is going to become painfully aware of the particulars of Isaac's Law.

Hopefully it won't be you.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at dougcha[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.