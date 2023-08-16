Kayak Park closed due to high waters

High waters and an incident at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park led to the closure of the park until further notice.

Heavy rains in the last week have caused water levels to rise at the Kayak Park, according to a post on the city's website. The high waters led to an incident involving multiple individuals, according to a press release from Megan Whitworth, communications manager for the city of Siloam Springs.

According to the release, a woman floating on the river with a small female child on Sunday afternoon reportedly fell off the flotation device and did not resurface, causing the child to become temporarily stranded on the float until she, too, eventually fell into the water.

A 16-year-old male attempted to assist and ventured into the water. He was swept downstream by the force of the current along with the mother and child, the release stated.

Siloam Springs Police Officers Eric Henshaw and Christopher Ramos entered the water to assist in rescue efforts. Officers Ashton Burden, Joseph Coodey and Benjamin Taylor were also on site along with Siloam Springs Fire Department personnel who contributed to the rescue operation.

The woman and child were eventually located downstream near the shore and brought back to land, the release stated. The male teenager was brought to the opposite side of the shore by Ramos.

All individuals involved in this incident were accounted for and appeared to be unhurt. The officers and firemen involved in the rescue operation were unharmed as well, the release stated.

Taking proactive steps, Siloam Springs Fire and Police Department personnel engaged with the employees responsible for the Kayak Park. Subsequently, the decision was made to shut down the park until further notice.